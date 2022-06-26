Who is Talia Mar? Everything to know about Simon Minter's fiancee as Sidemen star gets engaged

YouTube sensation Simon Minter is engaged and ready for the next big step in his life. In a jolly Instagram post, the Sidemen star shared the happy news with a snapshot of himself and the love of his life.

Simon and his fiancée, Talia Mar, posed for the sweet selfie which seemed to have been taken amid their celebration. Mar stood closer to the camera, raising her ring finger as she flashed a sweet smile. Simon stood behind looking dashing with a bright smile. The caption read in block letters:

"WE'RE ENGAGED."

The couple's big news sent myriads of fans heading to the comments section where they lavished good wishes on them. With more than 17,000 comments on the post, Minter and Mar's fans are clearly excited abou the love taking this new step together.

Simon Minter, also known as 'Miniminter,' is a 29-year-old popular YouTuber who is part of the well-known Sidemen group, quite possibly the biggest YouTube group in the United Kingdom. The Sidemen, which includes eight members, is known for creating video game content on the internet.

More about Talia Mar, Simon Minter's fiancee

Minter's fiancee, Talia Mar, is a 25-year-old British YouTuber, singer, and influencer. She posts a variety of videos on her YouTube channel which include personal clips, song covers, and makeup content.

Talia Mar has over 980,000 subscribers, and her content often borders on challenges and vlog content. She has gained over 1.2 million followers on Instagram and collaborated with many brands in the recent past.

Besides being a famous YouTuber, she is also an upcoming pop singer. Her fame on YouTube because of her initial videos helped create the perfect opportunity for her to make an impact as a songstress.

Mar started making waves as a pop singer when she released her first Extended Play, Tough Decisions, in 2017. The EP contained six songs, including Singing to No One and Get Gone. She has a new song out called Stay The Night with British DJ Sigala.

Inside Simon Minter and Talia Mar's long-term relationship

The YouTube stars tried to keep their relationship private so we do not know a whole lot about their relationship timeline. However, the Sidemen Wiki says that Simon Minter and Talia Mar started dating in 2017 even though they did not announce it until they took their relationship public in 2018.

Minter once revealed to his fans how they met at the Wireless Festival. He stated that Mar had been at the event with a brand while he had been there with his mates.

Fast forward a few years into their relationship, the couple became more comfortable showing affection to each other publicly. Since then, they have posted many cute pictures of themselves on Instagram, revealing their trips and visits to places around the world.

Talia Mar's Instagram houses a post in honor of their fourth anniversary at Disneyland. Mar has also posted a vlog with Simon Minter on her YouTube channel. Titled Testing Our Relationship! Talia Mar w/ Miniminter, the video has become one of the most popular videos on her YouTube channel.

Prior to the announcement of their engagement, the couple received a lot of love and support from fans. Once the couple played a prank about breaking u which left their fans devastated. They were too relieved to be angry once they revealed the truth.

As passionate supporters of Simon Minter and Talia Mar's picture-perfect relationship, fans could not be more thrilled to see the social media power couple get married.

