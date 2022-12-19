Who is Tiffany Maher? Meet SYTYCD alum as she ties the knot with businessman Kyle Spence

Congratulations are in order for SYTYCD (So You Think You Can Dance) alum Tiffany Maher and entrepreneur Kyle Spence as the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

Surrounded by 250 of their friends and family, the happy couple said "I do" at the Bahia Mar resort by Hilton located off the coast of Ft. Lauderdale in Florida.

In an exclusive interview with People, Tiffany shared:

"I just wanted it to be beautiful, elegant, [and] a magical night. I wanted everyone to have the best time. Our ceremony area was on the intercostal. It's beautiful because I love water, so it's just looking out at the water. I really just wanted it to feel magical in there."

The SYTYCD alum and her now-husband met during the Covid-19 pandemic when they were a part of the bridal party for one of their mutual friend's weddings. While Tiffany shared that one of her friends had told her about Kyle in 2017, she admitted that she hadn't thought of dating him.

Kyle and Tiffany were the best man and bridesmaid for their friend's wedding, and eventually, they started dating. Kyle then proposed to Tiffany in December 2021, and a year later, they've now gotten married.

Tiffany Maher was the female runner-up in SYTYCD season 9

Tiffany Maher competed in season 9 of the famed reality TV dance competition series and finished as the female runner-up. She started dancing at the young age of three, and grew up watching her sister in the dance studio.

While she pursued a career in dance, the SYTYCD alum also received an online degree in Bachelor of Science from the University of Central Florida. She graduated in the spring of 2015.

After her appearance on SYTYCD, Tiffany appeared in Step Up: Revolution and Hit the Floor. She has also played a role in feature films like the Rock of Ages and Trolls. Tiffany has also toured with So You Think You Can Dance since 2012.

In 2016, she became a member of the Tremaine Dance Conventions. During her time there, Tiffany bagged the Industry Dance Awards as the favorite convention teacher.

The famed dancer has also worked with a number of Hollywood celebrities like Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, Jason Derulo, Becky G, Zendaya, Jordan Fisher, Andrea Bocelli, James Franco, and more.

Tiffany has also appeared in a few Disney Channel shows like Girl Meets World, Austin and Ally, Shake It Up, Liv and Maddie, and K.C. Undercover. The SYTYCD performed on the American Music Awards (AMA’s), Teen Choice Awards (TCA’s), and Video Music Awards (VMA’s).

Apart from that, Tiffany has also appeared in the 2014 Ford Super Bowl commercial and a Reebok industrial ad. When it comes to social media, she has over 133k followers on Instagram. When she's not posting about her work, she uploads posts with her husband, friends, and family.

SYTYCD recently came to an end with season 17. Up until now, there's been no news about season 18.

