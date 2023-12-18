Who is Victor Jerome in General Hospital? All you need to know

Victor Jerome, in General Hospital, was portrayed as the head of the Jerome family. Moreover, he was one of the most powerful families in organized crime within the storyline. The character was portrayed by the late actor Jack Axelrod, who became a memorable figure in the show's history thanks to his compelling performance.

However, Jack Axelrod, the actor who played Victor Jerome, died recently at the age of 93. Jennifer Garland confirmed his death on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, due to natural causes.

"I had the pleasure of spending a lot of time with him in his last years, as he had no immediate family. We spent much time outdoors, where Jack loved to sketch, read news articles, and recite Shakespearean sonnets," Jennifer said to EW.

What is the role of Victor Jerome in General Hospital?

Victor Jerome's character is connected to several other characters and storylines in the show. This, in turn, reflects the complex web of relationships typical of soap operas. Furthermore, Victor was introduced as the patriarch of the Jerome family.

Olivia St. John, Julian Jerome, and Ava Jerome were Jerome's children. Each of them has their own complicated storylines and links to other Port Charles characters. The Jerome family was later noted for their involvement in organized crime.

The characters of the Jerome family are often intertwined with other prominent families in the show, like the Corinthos and Falconeri families.

A look into the diverse career of the face behind Victor Jerome

Jack Axelrod's diverse career extended beyond the show General Hospital. He appeared in Grey's Anatomy, where he played a patient named Charlie Yost. Another role of Axelrod is that of an electrolarynx guy in My Name Is Earl.

Furthermore, his television career was extensive, including appearances in other well-known shows like Dallas, Alias, Hill Street Blues, Dynasty, Outlaws, Modern Family, Malcolm in the Middle, Scrubs, Baskets, Speechless, Ray Donovan, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Apart from a prolific career in television and films, he also performed in Broadway shows. He played Banquo in a 1969 Macbeth production and appeared in the play Gandhi on Broadway in 1970, which closed after its opening night.

Additionally, he taught acting at various universities, including Penn State, Temple University, CalState Northridge & Bakersfield, and CalArts. He also worked as a guest teacher at the Speiser/Sturges Acting Studio in Los Angeles, sharing his passion for acting. After a multi-faceted career, the American actor retired from acting in 2020 at the age of 90.

When did Jack Axelrod's Victor Jerome last appear in General Hospital?

Axelrod played the part of Victor Jerome in General Hospital for 40 episodes from 1987 to 1989. The final appearance of Jack Axelrod's Jerome in General Hospital was in 1989. His exit from the show concluded a significant chapter in the show's history.

Moreover, Jerome's contribution to the series and the broader entertainment industry remains well-regarded.

The character of Victor Jerome and his family highlights the show's focus on intricate family dynamics, power struggles, and romantic entanglements. Notably, these motifs are hallmark elements of General Hospital. Indeed, his passing away has left a void for fans, but his legacy continues to live through his craft.