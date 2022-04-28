Who is Vijaya Gadde? Twitter lawyer cries during internal board meeting, faces harrassment amid Elon Musk's response tweet

Twitter lawyer Vijaya Gadde reportedly cried while addressing company staff during an internal board meeting about Elon Musk's acquisition of the social media platform.

Politico reported that at least "three people familiar with the meeting" shared that Gadde became emotional while discussing how Twitter can change following Musk's acquisition.

Shortly after, YouTuber Saagar Enjeti took to Twitter to share an article titled, "Twitter’s top lawyer reassures staff, cries during meeting about Musk takeover," to mock Gadde, claiming that she "gaslit the world on Joe Rogan's podcast and censored the Hunter Biden laptop story."

The article stated that Gadde allegedly cried while expressing concerns about the "significant uncertainties" that Twitter will face "under Musk’s leadership."

In response to Enjeti's tweet and the Politico article, Elon Musk further called out Gadde for allegedly suspending the Twitter account of the New York Post for their exclusive coverage of Hunter Biden's laptop controversy.

Everything to know about Vijaya Gadde

Vijaya Gadde is an Indian-American attorney who works as the chief legal officer, lead director of policy and safety, and general counsel of Twitter.

She was born into an Indian family and moved to the U.S. at the age of three. Gadde earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial and Labor Relations from the Cornell University School of Industrial and Labor Relations. Gadde also received her Juris Doctor from the New York University School of Law in 2000.

Prior to joining Twitter in 2011, Gadde worked at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati (WSGR), a law firm in Silicon Valley, for nearly a decade. During her time at WSGR, Gadde worked on the $4.1 billion McClatchy Co.-Knight Ridder Inc. acquisition in 2006, serving as counsel to the New York Stock Exchange’s Proxy Working Group and Committee on Corporate Governance.

In 2014, Fortune described Gadde as the "most powerful woman on Twitter's executive team." In 2020, Politico dubbed her as "the most powerful technology executive you've never heard of."

Gadde reportedly served as one of the key Twitter officials who decided to suspend the account of former US President, Donald Trump. She also convinced former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey not to engage in political advertisement transactions during the 2020 United States presidential election.

Netizens react to Vijaya Gadde crying during Twitter board meeting

Netizens took to Twitter to react to Vijaya Gadde crying during Twitter internal board meeting (Image via Getty Images)

Following Elon Musk's response to the news of Vijaya Gadde crying during Twitter's internal board meeting about the acquisition, several social media users reportedly harassed Gadde online.

Many also took to Twitter to criticize Gadde for her reaction.

However, some netizens also condemned the criticism and defended Gadde amid the drama.

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Gadde will address the reports of her crying during the Twitter staff meeting and respond to Elon Musk's criticism.

