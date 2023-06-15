Four people, including the wife and brother-in-law of multimillionaire Ben Novack Jr., were charged in his July 2009 bludgeoning death at New York's Hilton Rye Brook Hotel. The same four individuals were also linked to the slaying of Ben's elderly mother, Bernice Novack, who was found dead in the garage of her upscale Fort Lauderdale home.

Ben's wife Narcy Novack and her brother Cristóbal Véliz were convicted on multiple charges for plotting both murders and hiring hitmen to execute the crimes, receiving life in prison without parole. The hired hitmen, Alejandro Gutiérrez-García and Joel González, both pleaded guilty to lesser charges and were each given 17-and-a-half years in prison.

Ivy Kilimanjaro @ivy_kilimanjaro The murder of Bernice & Ben Novack Jr is an amazing story.



An upcoming episode of ID's A Time to Kill is slated to chronicle hotel heir Ben Novack Jr.'s slaying this Thursday. The episode, titled Heir to Murder, airs on the channel at 9:00 pm ET on June 16, 2023. The synopsis states:

"In an affluent New York suburb, killers torture and beat millionaire Ben Novak in his hotel room; detectives soon discover that the businessman had many enemies, but one above all is the sadistic mastermind."

Four people, including the wife, brother-in-law, and two hired hitmen, were charged in Ben Novack Jr.'s slaying

In June 2012, Narcy Novack and her brother Cristóbal Véliz were found guilty of orchestrating and hiring hitmen to execute the murder of her husband, Ben Novack Jr., sole heir to the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel. Ben, 53, was found bludgeoned to death with dumbbells and his eyes gauged out on July 12, 2009, in a New York hotel room.

The siblings were also convicted in the killing of Ben's elderly mother, Bernice Novack, who was found dead in the garage of her upscale Fort Lauderdale home. Her death was initially ruled to be an accidental fall. They were both convicted of charges, including murder, conspiracy to commit murder, domestic violence, stalking, money laundering, and witness tampering.

Meanwhile, the hired hitmen Alejandro Gutiérrez-García and Joel González both confessed to their respective roles in the killings and pleaded guilty to lesser charges, and agreed to testify against Narcy and Cristóbal. Both men were given respective prison terms of seventeen-and-a-half years.

According to The Cinemaholic, in December 2012, both Narcy Novack and Cristóbal Véliz were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The former is serving her sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee and Cristóbal at the United States Penitentiary in Kentucky.

During the sentencing, prosecutors described the killings as "particularly cruel, sadistic, and gratuitous savagery seldom seen in the annals of crime." They alleged that Narcy, who was jealous of Ben Novack Jr.'s affair with p*rnstar and former prostitute Rebecca Bliss, believed her husband would leave her for the mistress and that she would eventually lose access to his multimillion-dollar estate.

According to the Daily Mail, Narcy had offered Rebecca $10,000 to put an end to the affair and also mentioned how if "she couldn't have him, no other woman was going to have him."

The defense, however, tried to pin the blame on Narcy's daughter from a previous marriage, Maya Abad, alleging that she tried to frame her mother in step father's gruesome killing.

A Time to Kill on ID will further delve into Ben Novack Jr.'s killing this Thursday.

