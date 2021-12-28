Who is William Tell? All about Lauren Conrad's husband as 'The Hills' star shares rare family portrait 

American actress and television personality Lauren Conrad has shared a rare family picture of them celebrating Christmas.

Taking to her Instagram handle on December 25, 2021, The Hills actress shared a photograph featuring her husband, William Tell, and two kids as they posed for a candid beachside picture.

Clicked by photographer Valorie Darling, the family can be seen dressed in beige and denim-coloured clothes. The fashion designer's face is barely visible as her son Liam dragged her hair all over it!

Lauren Conrad mostly uses her Instagram account to provide updates about her various businesses.

Lauren Conrad Beauty was launched in November 2021 by the entrepreneur with just five items. There are currently 26 items in the makeup, skincare, and bodycare categories.

Who is Lauren Conrad's husband, William Tell?

William Tell is a rhythm guitarist and backing vocalist for the piano rock band Something Corporate. Reportedly, Tell has majored in music business while in college and is from Southern California.

The 41-year-old has been married to actress and fashion designer Lauren Conrad for six years now.

As per media outlet E! Online, the duo first met in 2012 while on a Valentine's Day blind date and hit it off instantly.

After dating for a year, on October 13, 2013, the Epic Movie actress got engaged to Tell and announced on her blog:

"I am very excited to share with you guys that William and I got engaged over the weekend. I am beyond thrilled!"

The pair tied the knot on September 13, 2014, in Santa Ynez, California at a boutique winery.

Three years into their marriage, Lauren Conrad and William Tell welcomed their first child together, Liam, in July 2017.

On April 2, 2019, Conrad announced her second pregnancy via her Instagram handle. In the picture shared, she could be seen showing her baby bump while wearing a white dress.

The pair welcomed their second child, Charlie, in October 2019.

Speaking about her motherhood to media outlet PEOPLE, Conrad said the duo divides time between their work and children equally.

"You can tell children anything you want, but they're always watching you. It's really about what you do that makes the biggest impact. It's about setting a good example."

In an interview with media organization Cosmopolitan, Conrad said that it is because of Tell's kindness that she knew she had to be with him.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee