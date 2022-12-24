Who won the highest amount on The Wheel? Cash prize, recap and more details explored

NBC's newest reality TV game show The Wheel returned for an all-new episode on Friday, December 23, 2022, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT. Viewers were introduced to three new contestants who were vying to be chosen and win the highest amount of money for themselves.

The Wheel season 1 is hosted by stand-up comedian Michael McIntyre and is a trivia-based show where contestants will have to answer questions based on different topics in order to win a cash prize. The NBC show also features many celebrities who appear to help the contestants.

Michael McIntyre @McInTweet The Wheel USA spins every night on NBC from Monday 19th! The Wheel USA spins every night on NBC from Monday 19th! https://t.co/jlwd8QOtA6

However, there's a catch, the contestants will not get to choose which celebrity would help them, instead, a spinning wheel will be the decisive factor. The questions range from topics like piano, gymnastics, animated movies, etc.

The celebrities chosen to help the contestants were Captain Lee Rosbach, actress Kyla Pratt, NFL Great Victor Cruz, singer Debbie Gibson, American gymnast Shawn Johnson, and television presenter Tom Bergeron.

Michael McIntyre @McInTweet I’m bringing The Wheel to America on @nbc for the holidays! We’re getting started December 19 with over 50 celebrity guests! #NBCTheWheel I’m bringing The Wheel to America on @nbc for the holidays! We’re getting started December 19 with over 50 celebrity guests! #NBCTheWheel https://t.co/44ys97Sxin

The three contestants chosen to play were Jordan, a salesman from California, Ujala, a freelance creative from San Francisco, and Marques, a VP in operations from Los Angeles.

Jordan answered all questions and bagged $40,000 on episode 5 of The Wheel

The first contestant to be chosen to play was Marques. Sadly, his time was cut short in the competition after the wheel landed on Tom Bergerson, who Marques shut down.

Marques was chosen yet again for the second time to play, but once again didn't make it through after he got the answer wrong to a question based on gymnastics.

The next person who was brought up by the wheel was Jordan. There were five categories on the board, one of what he chose was food where Captain Lee Rosbach was the expert. But the spinning wheel landed on Tom, luckily, he was able to help Jordan and landed on the right answer.

Michael McIntyre @McInTweet The Wheel continues this Saturday at 5.50pm on BBC One The Wheel continues this Saturday at 5.50pm on BBC One https://t.co/GSo3sz3KEL

The next category he chose was gymnastics, where Shawn was the expert. Luckily, the wheel landed on the expert and Jordan was able to get help and answer the trivia right again. By answering all the categories right, he was able to bag a total of $35,000 with just one category remaining.

It was the cash out round, which no one knew anything about. It was a random trivia question based out of a random category. For this final round, he could choose one celebrity to get help from. If he chose the expert who was Shawn, he would take home only $20,000. If he chose the second celebrity who was Tom, he would get $40,000. If he took a gamble and chose Victor, he would've won $80,000.

Ultimately, Jordan chose to go with Tom and answered a music trivia question based on singer Drake. Tom was able to help Jordan and gave him the right answer. Hence he was able to take home $40,000 thereby being the contestant who won the highest amount on The Wheel.

The Wheel airs with a new episode everyday only on NBC on Monday, December 19, at 10 pm ET. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes