A new episode of Jeopardy! Season 39 featured one returning champion and two new players. One-day winner Rowan Ward, a chart caller, writer & editor from Chicago, Illinois, returned to play their fair share of games against Jack Weller, a law student originally from San Diego, California, and Sadie Goldberger, an interpreter from Columbia, Maryland.

The Emmy-winning game show consists of three rounds. As per the format, the players are asked various questions in the form of clues and have to answer them in the form of questions.

The highest scorer in the final round wins the game and qualifies to return in the next episode.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Rowan Ward

The stage was set for an intense showdown as three contestants took their places behind the iconic Jeopardy! podiums. Among them was the returning champion, Rowan, who had previously showcased impressive knowledge and strategic gameplay. The other two contenders, Sadie and Jack, were equally determined to seize the victory.

The categories for the first round were Picture The No. 1 Hit, Books & Authors, You Move Me, In The Science Dictionary, From The Latin, and The Strongest Link.

In this Jeopardy! round, all three contestants showcased their knowledge, with Rowan taking the lead with a commanding winning of $6,800. The first break statistics showed Jack with 3 correct answers and 0 incorrect, Rowan with 5 correct and 1 incorrect, and Sadie with 4 correct and 1 incorrect.

The scores of the players in the first round were Rowan at $6,800, Jack at $4,800, and Sadie at $2,600.

In the second round, the categories included Days Of Yore, State Capital Attractions, Tv Law, African-American Firsts, Myth-Pourri, and “Second” Chances.

The Double Jeopardy! round saw fierce competition as Jack Managed to narrow the gap by capitalizing on the first Daily Double. Rowan, the reigning champion, secured the final Daily double, keeping the game highly competitive.

The contestants' scores in the second round were Jack at $29,400, Rowan at $20,000, and Sadie at $5,000.

The ultimate test of the contestants' knowledge came in the form of the Final Jeopardy! question. This time, the question proved to be a challenge for all three contestants, resulting in a Triple Stumper. Despite this, Rowan's lead was substantial enough to secure their place in the Tournament of Champions.

Hence, Rowan Ward won Jeopardy! today.

Rowan Ward moves to the Tournament of Champions

Final Jeopardy! results today

In the August 11 episode, the category for the final round was “Authors.” The clue/question read:

"Sabena Airlines commissioned a painting by this artist, “L’Oiseau de Ciel”, a bird whose body is filled with clouds in a blue sky."

The correct answer was "Who is René Magritte?"

After an exhilarating game of wits and quick thinking, Rowan emerged as the champion of the August 11, 2023 episode of the show. Their impressive score and strategic gameplay paved the way for victory, and they will be advancing to the next round of the Tournament of Champions.

Sadie: $5,000 – $5,000 = $0 + $4,800 = $4,800

Jack: $29,400 – $29,400 = $0 + $3,400 = $3,400 (Who is Pi)

Rowan: $20,000 – $12,201 = $7,799 + $30,000 = $37,799 (Who is Picasso???)

The show once again delivered a nail episode filled with knowledge, strategy, and suspense. Rowan's performance earned them a riveting victory, and fans are looking forward to seeing them compete in the upcoming rounds of the Tournament of Champions.