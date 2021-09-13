Why was A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie arrested? Rapper apologizes to fans after being nabbed by police just before going on stage

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie was recently arrested in London on charges of an incident that reportedly occurred two years ago. He was supposed to appear at a UK festival on September 11.

The rapper is currently under police custody. He even apologized to his fans on Instagram for canceling his appearance at the festival. The post reads:

“SMH sorry to everyone who came out to see me at wireless, London police locked me up before I went on stage for something I was accused of 2 years ago. I’m OK and I’ll try my best to make it up to you guys.”

REPORT: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Arrested Before Performance in London https://t.co/5Ayko36wya — XXL Magazine (@XXL) September 13, 2021

The video, where police arrested A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, also went viral. A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police mentioned that a 25-year-old male was arrested at the festival, although the name was not revealed.

Festival organizers had expected the singer to perform on September 12, but that did not happen.

Controversial past of A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie at FOMO Festival 2020 (Image via Getty Images)

The charges related to A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s recent arrest have not yet been revealed. But this is not the first time, as the artist was involved in another controversy a few months ago.

He was sued by a Bergen County couple in January 2021, who claimed A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie damaged a home they rented him in 2017 and 2018.

Also known as Artist Julius Dubose, he leased the home on Finn Court in Mahwah alongwith Quincy Acheampong. However, the owners entered the house in December 2018 since they could not get in touch with Dubose and Acheampong.

They found the tenants had left the premises but with damages worth $263,000 or more. The bathroom toilets, doors, carpets, walls, and other things were in a dilapidated condition.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie was also arrested in December 2020 along with Quashaun Hagler and Samblou Camara. Detectives from the New York City Police Department and Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office searched the rapper’s residence and found four guns along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Also Read

Born on December 6, 1975, Artist Julius Dubose is a popular rapper and singer. His debut album, The Bigger Artist, was released in 2017 and remained in fourth position on the Billboard 200 chart. His fourth studio album, A Boogie vs. Artist, is expected to be released sometime in 2021.

Edited by Ravi Iyer