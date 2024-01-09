Why are black-footed cats dangerous? Origins of world's most dangerous cat explored amid Utah Hogle Zoo arrival

The Hogle Zoo in Utah has recently welcomed a black-footed cat named Gaia and the animal is said to be one of the most deadly species. It is dangerous because it is said to have one of the highest kill rates at around 60%. Its prey includes rodents, insects, small birds, and more.

The arrival of Gaia was described as a "loan from the Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Texas" by the associate director of animal care at the zoo, Bob Cisneros. He addressed the wildlife center's breeding program and continued:

"We sent somebody out the Fossil Rima a couple of years ago to really study their breeding program and work with the curatorial staff there, so that we can come back and emulate that."

Expand Tweet

Bob additionally warned people about the cat, saying that they cannot be perfect pets and they need a different kind of care.

According to Salt Lake Tribune, Gaia is being kept along with another cat of the same species named Ryder, who is three years old. Meanwhile, both the cats stay in separate enclosures despite being close to each other, and the zoo is giving Gaia time to adjust.

Gaia is around eight months old and weighs three pounds, as per a statement shared by the zoo. It also stated that she has an "adorable" look despite belonging to a dangerous species.

Black-footed cat is one of the most deadly animal species: Reasons and more explained

Inverse reported that the black-footed cat is originally from the southwest side of South Africa, and they have a record of 60% success rate in taking down their prey. They are hardly spotted in the forests due to their tiny size, but they are still described as "terrifying creatures."

According to Smithsonian magazine, the average weight of this cat is said to be between 2.4 to 4.2 pounds, and his speed of catching hold of the prey is reportedly more than that of a leopard. Filmmakers have attempted to capture them on camera multiple times, but they eventually disappear into the long grass.

The magazine additionally revealed the three ways the black-footed cat captures its prey. The first is called fast hunting, followed by bounding, which happens via the tall grass. The final technique is "still hunting," which involves targeting the prey's burrow and taking it down after it comes out of the hole.

The species has been categorized into the vulnerable section and is commonly found in places like Botswana, Namibia, and South Africa. The cat's accelerated metabolism is one of the reasons why it has a habit of excessive hunting, as revealed by the Chief Conservation Officer of Panthera organization, Luke Hunter.

Big Cat Rescue states that the cats have black paw pads and are not known as socially active cats. They reportedly appear between sunset and sunrise and have loud calls.

A black-footed cat can jump up to five feet in the air, as per Wolf Center. It can reportedly kill around 14 animals per night and does not depend on water too much.