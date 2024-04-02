Why did Bridgerton season 3 skip Benedict’s story despite it being his story in the book series? Explained

Bridgerton season 3 will not follow the novel's sequence. The best-selling book series by Julia Quinn served as the inspiration for Netflix's Bridgerton series. So far, the TV series has mirrored the book series' order, with Daphne and Anthony occupying the main roles in seasons one and two. But Bridgerton season 3 skips Benedict’s story entirely, to explore Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope’s (Nicola Coughlan) relationship further.

Following the order of the novel, Benedict and his romance with Sophie Beckett are the subjects of book 3 but Bridgerton season 3 is based on Julia Quinn’s fourth novel “Romancing Mister Bridgerton,” to explore Colin and Penelope’s romance.

The series creators explained that it is done because they have spent a lot of time building the storyline of the two characters.

Reason explained: Bridgerton season 3 will not follow Julia Quinn’s book sequence

The creators have almost spent two seasons, making Pen and Colin familiar to the fans, even though the series should have been about Benedict Bridgerton, but the end of Bridgerton season 2 left him confused and adrift from his dreams after he realized that it was his brother Anthony who had gotten him the seat in the art school. Benedict still wishes to explore and discover his motive in life.

Following this, the creators felt like it was the right time to proceed with what’s been set up for the other two characters. However the series’s plot differs from the original plot in the novel, and this step will only benefit Penelope and Colins’s romance in the series while giving the Bridgerton fans more time with one of their favorite character in season 3.

Also, this time frame will allow Benedict time to explore his love interest, with whom he finally wants to settle down. Bridgerton show-runner Jess Brownell told Entertainment Tonight:

"On the Benedict side, he's such a fun character and such a fan favourite that we are really excited to play with him for a little bit more and let him have more fun before he settles down."

Everything you need to know about the plot of Bridgerton season 3

After watching Colin Bridgerton make fun of her in front of his friends during season 2, she has finally given up on her crush to maintain her double existence as Lady Whistledown, away from her mother and sisters. This puts Penelope in a unique position to negotiate the 19th-century marriage market, just like Daphne and Edwina did in the first two seasons.

Perhaps on purpose, the blurb omits the question of whether Penelope is seeking a "love match," as her motivations stem from her love for Whistledown, not romantic love. Penelope's commitment to Whistledown, while good most of the time, understandably causes a gap with her best friend Eloise Bridgerton, during season 2.

Bridgerton season 3 promises a moving reunion to the Bridgerton fans. Colin's realization of Penelope's withdrawal from his life and her sudden silence towards him, sets the backdrop for a gripping narrative, creating an emotionally charged atmosphere that draws influence from the pages of Romancing Mr. Bridgerton.

Penelope has been enamored with Colin, even though he values their relationship and is blissfully oblivious to her romantic sentiments. In season 3, Bridgerton presumably intends to reverse those outcomes by embracing the fact that Penelope fell first, but Colin will unavoidably fall much more severely.