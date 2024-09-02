Why did Disney channels become unavailable on DirecTV? Dispute over contract agreement explored

Disney's content went dark on DirecTV due to a dispute over contract agreements. On Sunday night, September 1, all Disney channels were pulled from DirecTV's satellite and streaming services. This was due to the culmination of the five-year contract between the Mouse House and DirecTV, which ended right on the first day of this month.

Due to both sides not being able to reach an agreement on contract renegotiations, millions of pay-TV subscribers lost access to a plethora of channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, ACC Network, SEC Network, Disney Junior, Disney XD, FX, ABC Network, National Geographic, and other prominent channels.

Disney and DirecTV locked horns over contract negotiations

Disney and DirecTV being unable to reach an agreement on contract negotiations meant that over 11 million pay-TV subscribers lost access to all of the networks owned by the former on the latter's platform. Worryingly for subscribers, the blackout came right at the beginning of the college football season.

In a statement to USA Today on September 1, Disney Entertainment co-chairs Dana Walden and Alan Bergman, as well as ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro, noted that they were open to offering DirecTV flexibility and terms they've extended to other distributors. However, they were not ready to enter into an agreement that undervalued their portfolio of TV channels and programs. The statement read:

"We invest significantly to deliver the No. 1 brands in entertainment, news and sports because that's what our viewers expect and deserve. We urge DirecTV to do what's in the best interest of their customers and finalize a deal that would immediately restore our programming."

As per Variety, while DirecTV alleged that Marvel Studios' owner pulled the plug on contract negotiations right as they were underway, the latter claimed it had no choice but to do so. DirecTV claimed in a press statement on September 1 that the House of Mickey Mouse wanted them to waive off all future legal claims that it showcased anti-competitive behavior as part of the deal.

Rob Thun, the chief content officer for DirecTV, said in the statement that the company was refusing accountability to consumers, distribution partners, and the American judicial system. He said:

"Disney is in the business of creating alternate realities, but this is the real world where we believe you earn your way and must answer for your own actions. They want to continue to chase maximum profits and dominant control at the expense of consumers – making it harder for them to select the shows and sports they want at a reasonable price."

DirecTV reportedly wanted the House of Mickey Mouse to offer smaller, more tailored packages based on subscriber preferences instead of fat bundles that included channels they had no interest in. The Mouse House recently teamed up with Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery to attempt to launch a streaming platform by the name of Venu.

However, the platform's launch was halted via a temporary injunction from a federal judge earlier this month due to allegations of being anti-competitive. Sports streaming service Fubo filed a lawsuit against the joint venture in February, alleging antitrust claims and stating that the venture's offering of unbundled sports programming from rivals could lead to "irreparable harm" for companies like theirs.

In a press statement on Sunday, DirecTV alleged that the Mouse House wanted all future lawsuits resulting from DirecTV/Disney licensing agreements to be adjudicated in California instead of New York. This was due to a company counsel specifically claiming that SDNY Judge Garnett, who issued the aforementioned preliminary injunction, did not "understand the issues." The statement read:

"Disney’s last-minute demands to foreclose upon any legal accountability for its growing pattern of anti-competitive actions should be troubling to all pro-consumer advocacy groups, regulators, and Department of Justice attorneys alike."

The channel blackout meant that pay-TV subscribers who were college football fans had no access to ABC's coverage of the games, and NFL fans had no access to ESPN's Monday Night Football, which kicked off on September 9. Sports fans also lost access to ESPN's broadcast of the U.S. Open tennis championships.

