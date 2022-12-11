Why doesn’t Brandon Jones like the word “journey”? Bachelor in Paradise star gives an update on his relationship with Serene Russell

Brandon Jones and Serene Russel, the couple from Bachelor in Paradise, have given fans an update on their relationship, stating that everything is smooth sailing and they're having a blast.

The lovebirds got engaged during the season eight finale of Bachelor in Paradise after Brandon popped the question to Serene. The couple have also moved in and been living together even before the series finale aired on television. They opened up and revealed how they used to sneak out to have dinner just so they wouldn't get caught.

Since the season 8 finale, the couple have claimed that they have also grown together as a couple and it has been a learning experience. They recently attended Stephen Lovegrove's First Noelle Ball in Los Angeles. During the event, they caught up with People in an exclusive interview and revealed details about their relationship and how life has been for them since getting engaged.

"It's been great": Brandon Jones and Serene Russel from Bachelor in Paradise season 8 open up about life after their engagement

In an exclusive interview with people, Brandon and Serne gushed about their lives after moving in together.

Serene Russel shared,

"Every day has been a journey, like something new every day."

Brandon Jones from Bachelor in Paradise added,

"I'm so sick of that word, journey. No, every day, it's been great."

Speaking further about their relationship, Serene shared that at first it was difficult for them to manage to keep their relationship a secret at the time Bachelor in Paradise was airing on ABC.

Serene said,

"We just moved in together in San Diego and so, you know, we were like under wraps. I was just like getting the apartment ready and like trying to sneak around so no one would see me."

Brandon revealed further,

"We were wearing wigs and everything like that, trying to sneak out to dinner and stuff. So it's been fun, it's been exciting."

When asked about how it felt to be out as a couple now that Bachelor in Paradise came to an end, Brandon shared that it felt great and that they could finally be themselves and relax.

The couple shared that they haven't started planning their wedding that is scheduled to take place in 2024.

Brandon said,

"We're enjoying the engagement right now. It's our first event out so we're like let's enjoy everything."

In an earlier interview with People, Serene opened up about plans for their wedding. She said,

"We've landed on 2024, and we're starting to think what time of year we want to get married in, what kind of wedding we like, do we want it more in the day or at night? We're starting to have these fun little conversations. But right now, we're really excited to get to do the holidays together, and be in public and be normal."

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC. No information on the upcoming season has been revealed yet.

