The FDA has announced a recall of nearly 20,000 cases of Horizon Organic Dairy Milk due to concerns about premature spoilage during its shelf life. The recall specifically affects Horizon Organic Aseptic Plain Whole Milk in 8-ounce cartons, which were distributed in Arizona, California, and Nevada. This recall has been classified as a Class II recall, indicating that consuming the product could lead to temporary or medically reversible adverse health effects.

Although the risk of severe health consequences is low, the FDA's recall of Horizon Organic Dairy Milk highlights the importance of addressing potential quality issues in widely distributed products.

What led to the recall of Horizon Organic Dairy Milk?

Products by Horizon Organic Dairy (Image via Horizon Organic)

The Horizon Organic Dairy Milk recall, initiated on December 13, 2024, and subsequently classified as a Class II recall by the FDA on January 17, was prompted by concerns over "premature product spoilage during shelf life." According to Horizon Organic Dairy, LLC, the spoilage was caused by heat damage during the milk processing, which affected the product's quality.

The issue does not involve allergens, microorganisms, or pathogen contamination. Horizon Organic emphasized that no other products in its range are affected by this recall. The FDA describes a Class II recall as a situation where the consumption or use of a product may lead to temporary or medically reversible health consequences, with a remote chance of serious outcomes.

Identifying the recalled products

Horizon Organic Aseptic Plain Whole Milk (Image via Horizon Organic)

The recall applies specifically to Horizon Organic Aseptic Plain Whole Milk in 8-ounce cartons, which are sold individually and in 12-pack formats. Consumers can identify the recalled products by checking the following details:

UPC codes : 3663207113 (12-pack), 3663207127 (single unit)

: 3663207113 (12-pack), 3663207127 (single unit) Best Before/By dates : March 3, 2025; March 4, 2025; March 6, 2025; March 7, 2025

: March 3, 2025; March 4, 2025; March 6, 2025; March 7, 2025 Product description : Horizon Organic Aseptic Plain Whole Milk 8OZ 12 Pack (refrigerate after opening)

: Horizon Organic Aseptic Plain Whole Milk 8OZ 12 Pack (refrigerate after opening) States affected: Arizona, California, Nevada

The recalled products were distributed by Horizon Organic Dairy, LLC, based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Consumer guidance and precautions

Neither the FDA nor Horizon Organic has issued specific instructions for customers who purchased the recalled Horizon Organic Dairy Milk. However, it is generally advised that consumers avoid using the affected milk and return it to the point of purchase for a refund or replacement.

FDA issues Class II recall for Horizon Organic milk - Source: Getty

If the Horizon Organic Dairy Milk has already been consumed, there is no immediate cause for alarm. According to Food & Wine, Alissa Rumsey, a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, advises monitoring for symptoms such as diarrhea, fever, vomiting, or rash. In the event of symptoms lasting longer than 24 hours, it is best to consult a doctor to rule out serious dehydration or other complications.

Steps taken to prevent recurrence

Horizon Organic Dairy conducted a root cause investigation and determined that heat damage during milk processing was the primary factor in the spoilage. The company has since implemented corrective and preventive measures to avoid similar issues in the future.

In a statement shared with Food & Wine published on January 24, Horizon Organic Dairy noted:

“This voluntary recall was initiated with the knowledge of the U.S. FDA. Corrective and preventative actions have been implemented to prevent recurrence. This recall is not related to allergens, microorganisms, or pathogen contamination.”

With nearly 20,000 cases affected, Horizon Organic has taken swift steps to address the issue and prevent future occurrences. Consumers in Arizona, California, and Nevada are urged to check their Horizon Organic Dairy Milk cartons for the affected lot codes and expiration dates and to follow standard guidance for handling recalled products.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback