Why do Georgie and Mandy break up? Young Sheldon may have provided an answer ahead of its spinoff

After The Big Bang Theory ended, its spinoff, Young Sheldon, kept viewers hooked for a long time. With the series' seventh and final season about to drop, fans still have something to look forward to. Recently, CBS announced plans for a further spinoff based on Young Sheldon, focusing on the lives of Georgie (George Cooper Jr.) and Mandy (Amanda Macalister).

Though their blossoming romance may have been one of the brighter parts of Young Sheldon, those who have watched The Big Bang Theory know that the relationship between Mandy and Georgie will not last forever. In fact, the original show depicted Georgie as a successful businessman with two ex-wives, one of them being Mandy.

Their relationship's direction and its complexities may be why the two fall apart, all of which will be the subject of the upcoming spinoff. However, for now, Young Sheldon may have provided a hint about the cracks in Georgie and Mandy's relationship in an episode in season 6.

Young Sheldon season 6 gives fans a reason to wonder about Georgie and Mandy's future

Expand Tweet

Before this particular episode in Young Sheldon's sixth season, there was not much reason to believe that Georgie and Mandy would split up (apart from The Big Bang Theory revelation). However, season 6, episode 7, titled A Tougher Nut and a Note on File, changes that.

In this episode, the couple runs into Mandy's parents, who were never at peace with each other and hence grew distant from their daughter. When they meet, it is quickly established that Georgie is exactly like Mandy's father, which leads to some warm moments between the two men.

On the other hand, one of Mandy's fears was not becoming like her mother. In a discussion later, Georgie even tells Mandy that her behavior was like her mother's. This makes it clear that one of the fears that Mandy will face in this relationship would be turning into her parents.

Expand Tweet

If the relationship keeps going forward, the two may actually start to imitate the dynamic that we see in Mandy's parents' marriage. It is also worth noting why Mandy never wanted to be like her parents.

As explained in the show itself, Mandy believed her father always undermined her mother. On the other hand, Mandy's mother did not trust her father's judgment, leading to a mutually unsatisfactory relationship where the two coexisted with no real purpose or happiness.

One of the sequences that depicts this dynamic is when Mandy's father goes behind her mother's back to offer her money.

Considering that Georgie and Mandy do eventually start walking on the same path as Mandy's parents, their breakup or divorce would be inevitable in the future.

However, ahead of all that, there are still plenty of stories left in Georgie and Mandy's relationship, a lot of which Young Sheldon's final season may leave out for the new series.

The seventh and final season of the show is coming out on February 15, 2024.