Why is Guy Fieri-branded restaurant Chicken Guy! facing eviction? Lawsuit over unpaid rent explored

Co-owned by restaurateur Robert Earl and chef and Food Network star Guy Fieri, the Chicken Guy! restaurant first opened at Disney Springs in 2018.

However, the brand has recently come under fire for its restaurant in Winter Park, Florida, due to the unpaid rent, as the landlord has reportedly demanded that the franchise proprietors be forced to reduce that number by one, according to Fox 35.

As per the court documents obtained by Fox 35, it has been stated that they are in danger of being evicted due to unpaid rent at their Winter Park facility. Documents show that the restaurant has been accused of breaking the conditions of its lease and owes the landlord $38,507.72 in unpaid rent, interest, and late fines.

On Tuesday, March 12, DKM Winter Park SNS, LLC, the owner of the property located at 818 S. Orlando Ave., filed a complaint seeking damages and the eviction of the commercial tenant.

Guy Fieri-branded restaurant Chicken Guy! is currently facing an eviction issue

Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy! is a fast-food chain of restaurants. As per the description on its official website:

“Chicken Guy! features one-of-a-kind all-natural chicken tenders paired with a wide selection of delicious sauces. Brined in fresh lemon juice, pickle brine and buttermilk, and infused with fresh herbs, these tenders deliver on flavor and texture.”

However, currently, it is being sued for thousands of unpaid rents. As a result, the fast-food chicken business has been threatened with eviction on several occasions.

Moreover, as per the same source, before DKM Winter Park SNS, LLC, requested Chicken Guy's eviction, the landlord allegedly made multiple attempts to retrieve the outstanding rent. The complaint states that on December 9, 2021, the landlord and the brand signed a lease.

On February 15, 2024, however, according to court records, they served a formal notice to the store asking that the rent be paid or the renters vacate the property within three days.

Additionally, on March 4, 2024, the landlord reportedly sent out a second three-day notice, presumably because the company and its owners had allegedly failed to comply with either demand. That, too, apparently got no answer, which led the landlord to file a complaint and an eviction notice in Orange County court on Tuesday, March 12.

In addition to past-due rent, accelerated rent, future unpaid rent, taxes, and fines against the landlord, late fees, and legal costs, the landlord is suing for over $50,000 in damages, according to Fox 35.

In 2021, Guy Fieri-owned Chicken Guy! debuted at 818 S. Orlando Ave. in Winter Park, joining Disney Springs' second Central Florida facility. The other two Florida locations are in Wesley Chapel and Miami.

Also, this is not the first time Guy Fieri has been accused of not paying rent. Previously, The Mall of America filed a $3 million lawsuit against Chicken Guy! and its guarantor, Earl Enterprises, in 2022, alleging the business owed $292,333.20 in past-due rent.

Nevertheless, Chicken Guy! has been contacted by News 6 regarding the eviction allegation. Guy Fieri and Earl have not yet responded to the filing dated March 12, 2024.