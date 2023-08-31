Why Henry Cavill’s Highlander may become his career-defining role 

Henry Cavill, the 40-year-old renowned British actor, has played some fan-favorite characters over the years, including DC's Superman and The Witcher's Geralt of Rivia, among others. However, his brand new and highly anticipated role as Connor MacLeod in the upcoming Highlander reboot project has the potential to become his career-defining role.

Over the last two years, the actor has faced a number of turmoils in his well-established acting career. Despite being the very first choice for the latest Superman films, Cavill was unexpectedly removed from the DC franchise as director James Gunn went for a completely new route while choosing the cast.

In addition to that, the actor has also been replaced by Australian actor Liam Hemsworth for the role of Geralt in the upcoming seasons of Netflix's The Witcher. However, these setbacks have not stopped Cavill from getting cast in the intriguing role of Connor MacLeod in the Highlander reboot.

Why Highlander reboot is crucial in Henry Cavill's career after his exit from 2 massive franchises

1) The Highlander reboot has the potential to become a more impactful fantasy franchise than The Witcher

The Highlander reboot chronicles the story of a Scotsman in the 16th century named Connor MacLeod, who survives a fatal wound and later discovers himself to be a part of a race of immortal warriors.

Henry Cavill's arrival into the epic world of the Highlander movies and series is an absolutely fitting move considering the positive reviews he has received for his outstanding performance in The Witcher.

Aside from Cavill's performance, the Netflix series is not considered a great example of an adaptation of an epic fantasy book series due to the lack of accuracy in the show with its source material.

The audience has also been let down by the show after the announcement of Cavill's exit from the series. Thus, being a popular fantasy story, the Highlander reboot and the actor's role of Connor MacLeod in it are expected to be much more effective and impactful than The Witcher.

2) The reboot project has the potential to overshadow Cavill's loss of the role of Superman

Although the British actor losing out on the titular role of Superman is a disappointment for many fans all around the world, his new role in the Highlander reboot is actually quite similar to his iconic superhero role of DC.

In the Highlander reboot, Henry Cavill will also portray a leading man, who has incredible and other-worldly powers and strength, making him stand out from the rest of the world.

The overall tones in the upcoming project may be quite different from the Superman franchise, however, the foundations for both roles are the same. Thus, fans will not miss out on Cavill's portrayal of a charismatic heroic figure.

In the end, it can be said that landing the Highlander reboot is a huge achievement for Henry Cavill. It's safe to say that, if the project goes on to succeed, the actor's setbacks in the past two years will surely be forgotten.