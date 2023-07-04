Why did Jackie Chan disown his daughter? Homophobic allegations surface as homeless status triggers disbelief in wake of viral clip 

Jackie Chan took over the internet after a video of him reminiscing his long journey in the cinemas went viral. He sat alongside his on-screen daughter Liu Haocun to watch the clip. Many mistook the latter as his biological daughter however, the legendary actor does not have a relationship with his biological child. Etta Ng.

The viral video starring Jackie Chan and Liu Haocun was released last month. However, it started gaining immense traction online it recent days. This comes after netizens claimed that the latter was his biological daughter. Twitter user @Tegadeyforyou took to their official Twitter account and shared the viral video. They also wrote:

“Jackie Chan and his daughter crying while watching some of his old movie scenes is the most wholesome thing you’ll watch today. Thanks for our childhood legend.”

The tweet had amassed over 46 million views.

"Jackie Chan and his daughter crying while watching some of his old movie scenes is the most wholesome thing you'll watch today. Thanks for our childhood legend."

Twitter noted that the woman in the video was not Jackie Chan’s daughter in reality. They also noted that the actor has been “estranged from his daughter for decades.”

Everything to know about Jackie Chan’s relationship with his biological daughter

After Twitter noted that the woman in the video was not his biological daughter, many took to the internet to do their research in regards to whether the Ride On star had a daughter. Twitter user @LadieLabrys claimed that the star “disowned” his real daughter Ng in 2017 “for being a lesbian.”

Jackie Chan disowned his real daughter, Etta Ng Chok Lam, in 2017 for being a lesbian.

She & her wife have been experiencing homelessness since.

Jackie Chan disowned his real daughter, Etta Ng Chok Lam, in 2017 for being a lesbian. She & her wife have been experiencing homelessness since. Jackie Chan is worth 400 million dollars

Twitter user @LegoKingo also took to their official account and stated that Chan disowned Ng for being “gay.”

that's not his daughter lol that's liu haocun, who plays a fictional version of his daughter in Ride On. Jackie Chan disowned his actual daughter for being gay

Drebae 𓆩ꨄ︎𓆪 @Drebae_ Finding out Jackie Chan disowned his OWN daughter because she was gay & she been living on the streets homeless ever since while his net worth is 400m was not on my 2023 bingo card… Finding out Jackie Chan disowned his OWN daughter because she was gay & she been living on the streets homeless ever since while his net worth is 400m was not on my 2023 bingo card… https://t.co/rbr8hetyAy

It is true that Etta Ng does not have a relationship with the international superstar. However, it remains unclear as to whether her s*xuality played a role in the same. Speaking about her relationship with Chan, she had said in the past:

“I am not angry with my father, and have never wished to see him.”

Website Scmp claimed that Ng did not know her father growing up and neither did she take his last name.

Although it remains unclear as to whether Chan was homophobic towards his daughter, Ng said in the past that she and her partner Andi Autumn could not go home after suffering from poverty due to having “homophobic parents.”

💛💙Aick¬Snake — Read, Rite, Reptile. 🏳️‍⚧️ @ASnakeNamedAick Jackie Chan is trending for a "wholesome moment with his daughter." His daughter is Etta Ng, who he disowned for being gay. The woman he's having "a moment" with in that video is an actor named Liu Haocun.

This is Etta Ng Chok Lam. Jackie Chan is trending for a "wholesome moment with his daughter." His daughter is Etta Ng, who he disowned for being gay. The woman he's having "a moment" with in that video is an actor named Liu Haocun.This is Etta Ng Chok Lam. https://t.co/DKdveXgxov

Etta Ng came out as a lesbian in 2017. The following year she shared a picture of herself and her partner Autumn, who is reportedly 12 years older than her. The pair got married in Toronto in 2018.

A few months prior to her wedding, Ng and Autumn took to YouTube to reveal that they were experiencing “homelessness.”

Who is Etta Ng’s mother?

Jackie Chan is married to Taiwanese actress Joahn Lin. However, he was caught in a scandal in 1999. He admitted to having an extramarital affair with beauty queen Elaine Ng Yi-lei. In 1999, he confessed that Ng Yi-lei was pregnant with his child, Etta.

This would mean that Etta Ng is now 24 years old.

Elaine Ng Yi-lei has not been supportive of Ng. It was reported that the two had become estranged. However, an official reason for the same was not announced. Responding to Ng’s poverty claim, her mother stated that the couple must simply “go find work” and should not have to rely on “someone else’s fame to get money.”

The exact status of Etta Ng’s finances remains unknown at the time of writing this article.

