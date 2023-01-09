Why did Kenya Moore describe her RHOA journey as “torture”? Special Forces: World's Toughest Test star reveals

Popular RHOA (The Real Housewives of Atlanta) star Kenya Moore recently revealed that she would rather undergo tough military training instead of going on another trip with her RHOA co-stars.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, the reality TV star opened up about her appearance and experience on FOX's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. Kenya claimed she would rather do strenuous activities than spend any time with her RHOA cast members.

Kenya added that a trip with the Housewives was harder than any physical activity.

"100 percent — this answer will shock you": Kenya Moore from RHOA claims a trip with the Housewives is harder

Kenya Moore shared that hanging out with the housewives was nothing short of torture. Speaking to ET, she revealed:

"When I tell you it is torture for me to go on trips with people that you would never hang out with, you know, if you weren't doing a show with, and to be stuck in a house with them, not able to go anywhere and unable to do anything that you want to do on your own and just be like a captive audience? 100 percent — this answer will shock you — a Housewives trip is harder."

Kenya has been a part of RHOA since 2012. Over the past several seasons, she has had fallouts with many co-stars. Her most recent run-in was with Sanya Richard Ross, who called Kenya "ungrateful" while they were in Jamaica.

Recently, Kenya joined FOX's newest reality TV series titled Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. Opening up about what made her join the show, Kenya shared:

"Honestly, I don't know what I was thinking.I wanted to challenge myself. I wanted to do something that I have never done before. I wanted to grow, and I wanted to overcome my fears, so this show was like the perfect fit for me."

The RHOA star added:

"I feel like I am a better person for it. I just proved to myself that one could still grow, one can still conquer your fears, and I think that I feel like I'm a stronger person and more focused and everything that I do. I know that if I put my mind to it, I can accomplish it — and I think that I have lost that along the way — but I think it's a good lesson to learn, because now I can teach my daughter, [Brooklyn], who is 4 years old, that there is really no such thing as fear. It's in your mind."

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, is FOX's newest game show that premiered earlier this year. Celebrities who are called "recruits" will be taking part and battling it out against each other in "boot camp style" challenges.

In the season premiere, 16 contestants entered the competition. But by the end of the episode, four contestants had been eliminated.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test airs every Wednesday only on FOX. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

