Why is Kevin Hart trending? Hilarious memes erupt on Twitter as actor's funny serious pictures go viral

Kevin Hart recently became the internet's favorite stressbuster after several memes of the comedian, with his single pictures, began trending on the platform.
Most of them are “funny but serious” pictures of Hart. Seeing the same, Kevin also questioned and tweeted on social media, saying:
“Can somebody tell me why I am trending ….I got endless memes being sent to my damn phone from a bunch of my dumb*ss friends. WTF is going on???? Gotta admit that they are funny as hell tho.”
Later, he made another tweet depicting his cluelessness about the memes and said:
“This is so f*cking true…I have no idea what’s going on.”
It remains unclear who started this recent trend of Kevin Hart memes, but netizens are clearly having a gala time sharing them.
“You when you seen you trending”: Social media users share hilarious Kevin Hart memes
From reacting to Kevin Hart's recent tweet where he asked the same question, to netizens creating their own memes using the comedian’s pictures, social media users got creative and posted some hilarious memes about Hart.
Others also showed how his expression would have been when he realized that he was trending.
Furthermore, while neither Kevin nor the world would understand why the comedian is trending, as per several reports, his name was tweeted more than 40,000 times in just 24 hours.
Did Kevin Hart announcing his 2023 comedy tour spark all the memes?
The comedian is all set to start his comedy world tour on March 19, 2023, from Honolulu. The tour will go on till June 10, 2023, and will also see him make a trip to New Zealand. However, this was not the reason why all the memes began floating on the platform, as the announcement of his tour was made a long time back.
From Auckland to Canada to even Great Britain and the Netherlands, Hart will be performing at various locations between March and June 2023. In 2022 alone, he did over 88 comedy shows across the country.