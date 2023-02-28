Why is Kevin Hart trending? Hilarious memes erupt on Twitter as actor's funny serious pictures go viral

Kevin Hart recently became the internet's favorite stressbuster after several memes of the comedian, with his single pictures, began trending on the platform.

Most of them are “funny but serious” pictures of Hart. Seeing the same, Kevin also questioned and tweeted on social media, saying:

“Can somebody tell me why I am trending ….I got endless memes being sent to my damn phone from a bunch of my dumb*ss friends. WTF is going on???? Gotta admit that they are funny as hell tho.”

Later, he made another tweet depicting his cluelessness about the memes and said:

“This is so f*cking true…I have no idea what’s going on.”

Hart questioned the social media users about the memes floating on social media. (Image via Twitter)

It remains unclear who started this recent trend of Kevin Hart memes, but netizens are clearly having a gala time sharing them.

“You when you seen you trending”: Social media users share hilarious Kevin Hart memes

From reacting to Kevin Hart's recent tweet where he asked the same question, to netizens creating their own memes using the comedian’s pictures, social media users got creative and posted some hilarious memes about Hart.

Others also showed how his expression would have been when he realized that he was trending.

Pop Culture Rehab Podcast @PCRpod mfw when mfs tryin to explain why Kevin Hart is trending



mfw when mfs tryin to explain why Kevin Hart is trending https://t.co/PjaGzGeFWH

S💕 @trprettygrl me liking every single kevin hart tweet me liking every single kevin hart tweet https://t.co/pFvvOc1Spf

KP @blinxbykp me tryna come up with my own kevin hart meme me tryna come up with my own kevin hart meme https://t.co/tk5WTVnSYq

MK @adoreanise kevin hart looking to see who started this trend of him kevin hart looking to see who started this trend of him https://t.co/HDzAdEns6o

Musicality | Daily Music News @Mvsicality Kevin Hart trying to figure out why he has a Meme that’s trending Kevin Hart trying to figure out why he has a Meme that’s trending https://t.co/XkJQkr3rAG

moneym @hctim_easley me watching everybody take all the good kevin hart memes me watching everybody take all the good kevin hart memes https://t.co/US55gMTKzy

DB @DejahBee Me all day sitting here laughing at y’all Kevin hart memes Me all day sitting here laughing at y’all Kevin hart memes 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/NfNHaHL9ft

Carl Thomas’ Turtleneck @therealkj4 Kevin Hart trying to understand why he’s trending Kevin Hart trying to understand why he’s trending https://t.co/DSqYuOopwr

ƙxɳყα @xensorki me staring at my phone waiting for my kevin hart memes to blow up me staring at my phone waiting for my kevin hart memes to blow up https://t.co/MvKS74oqAN

CARM$🧞‍♀️ @carmsbae when i’m cheating on a test and the teacher look my way when i’m cheating on a test and the teacher look my way https://t.co/ur9WmuKwI7

Furthermore, while neither Kevin nor the world would understand why the comedian is trending, as per several reports, his name was tweeted more than 40,000 times in just 24 hours.

Did Kevin Hart announcing his 2023 comedy tour spark all the memes?

The comedian is all set to start his comedy world tour on March 19, 2023, from Honolulu. The tour will go on till June 10, 2023, and will also see him make a trip to New Zealand. However, this was not the reason why all the memes began floating on the platform, as the announcement of his tour was made a long time back.

Nayshaa🦋 @Denayshationnee Me scrolling down twitter watching yall make Kevin Hart memes while deciding if I should make one: Me scrolling down twitter watching yall make Kevin Hart memes while deciding if I should make one: https://t.co/J2e2ywHnT7

From Auckland to Canada to even Great Britain and the Netherlands, Hart will be performing at various locations between March and June 2023. In 2022 alone, he did over 88 comedy shows across the country.

