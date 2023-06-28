Why did Marc and Sharon Hagle sue Stockton Rush? Florida couple drops OceanGate lawsuit following implosion 

A Florida couple, Marc and Sharon Hagle, sued OceanGate’s CEO, Stockton Rush, in February 2023 after they paid a whopping $210,000 for a trip in the submersible in 2018. However, even after several cancellations, they did not get any refund from the company, so they sued the company and its CEO.

However, after the death of CEO Rush, the couple decided to withdraw the lawsuit out of respect for the deceased. The couple talked about the same and said:

“Like most around the world, we have watched the coverage of the OceanGate Titan capsule with great concern and enormous amount of sadness and compassion for the families of those who lost their lives. As has been reported, we have been involved in a legal dispute with Stockton Rush, CEO/Founder of OceanGate. In light of these tragic events, we have informed our attorneys to withdraw all legal actions against Stockton.”

Furthermore, the couple also wished the OceanGate family their best in coping with the loss of 5 people inside the submersible. Talking about the couple, Marc and Sharon Hagle are based in Florida and are into real estate.

Marc and Sharon Hagle planned deep sea tour with OceanGate in 2016 and paid an enormous amount in full in 2018 but never got to be in the submersible

Marc and Sharon Hagle, as a couple, call themselves adventure-seeking individuals who planned a deep sea tour in 2016 and paid an initial amount of $20,000. However, in 2018, the company informed the couple that they had to pay $200,000 more to confirm their expedition.

While the couple was agitated by Rush and his company canceling the dives in the submersible, they asked for refunds from the company but never received any, even in 5 years. Furthermore, in their lawsuit, the couple also claimed that they grew suspicious that the submersible, previously known as Cyclops 2, was not ready.

However, Rush, the company's CEO, visited the couple and convinced them about the tour happening as planned. As a result, the couple paid the total amount of $220,000 to confirm their two seats on the Titan. Since the CEO has now passed away after the submersible was declared missing on June 18, 2023, the couple has now withdrawn the case and paid their tributes to the souls who lost their lives.

The submarine went missing a week back, on June 18, 2023, and later the US Coast Guard declared it was missing after the vehicle's debris was found underwater.

The five people who lost their lives in a nanosecond in the ocean were British billionaire Hamish Harding, French navy veteran Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman, along with CEO Stockton Rush.

