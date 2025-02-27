Why did Michelle Trachtenberg use a cane? Inside actress' health struggles in wake of her death at 39

Actress Michelle Trachtenberg passed away around 8 am local time on February 26, 2025, aged 39. She was found unconscious and unresponsive in her apartment in Manhattan, New York City by her mother who then contacted 911.

NYPD and emergency responders arrived and pronounced the Gossip Girl star dead at the scene. The official cause of death is still awaited and will be determined by the medical examiner, after the autopsy. NYPD issued a press release which mentioned no “criminality” was suspected.

In the months leading up to her demise, Michelle Trachtenberg underwent a liver transplant and many on the internet are speculating the complications from the surgery led to her death.

Earlier, in 2019, the Nickelodeon alum was seen in public walking with a cane on many occasions. At the time, Trachtenberg revealed via Instagram that it was due to a broken ankle, as reported by Us Magazine.

“Dear 2019. My broken ankle can still kick you’re a** out the door. Cuz in 2020, I’m going to be 100% that b*tch,” she captioned her post.

More about Michelle Trachtenberg’s health concerns

In January 2024, Michelle Trachtenberg raised concerns among fans about her health over her frail appearance. In response to her picture with a friend Alexa PenaVega, a follower on Instagram wrote in the comments:

“Michelle, u look sick. R u ok?”

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star replied:

“Explain to me how I look sick. Did you lose a calendar and not realize I’m not 14. I’m 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment.”

The fan further responded that they meant “no disrespect” and were just concerned about her well-being. The user added, “It has nothing to do with ur age,” but rather she found that Michelle looked “pale and sick.” The individual also apologized for offending the actress and shared it was not her intention.

Meanwhile, a second fan urged her to “get checked out for hormonal/ autoimmune/ liver disorders” due to Trachtenberg’s “sunken features.”

Subsequently, Michelle assured her followers on social media that she was “happy and healthy” by posting a selfie.

“I’ve received several comments recently about my appearance. I have never had plastic surgery I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters,” she wrote at the time.

Michelle Trachtenberg posted a day later and shared a “fun fact” that it was just her “face” and not “malnutrition.” She also mentioned having no issues and asked her followers to “get a calendar” and not “hate.”

Now, in the aftermath of her demise, her photographer friend Amanda de Cadenet took to Instagram that Michelle “knew that death was a high possibility.”

Cadenet recalled talking to Trachtenberg over FaceTime months leading up to her death when the latter was on her “hospital bed,” where Michelle didn’t look like herself. However, Amanda added that her “sweetness and humor were still alive.”

“I will not share the details of our conversations over the last 6 months, but you knew that death was a high possibility and I am only sorry that the outcome was not a better one,” the 52-year-old shared.

The post has since been edited in parts. The new caption read:

“Sweetheart Michelle. What sad news this morning to wake up to. It feels weird and awful to be posting this, but I want to acknowledge your death because I cared about you.”

“I’m grateful we got to connect, especially in the last few months. I will always remember you as the young vivacious woman I met when I took this photo of you… Wishing you a peaceful transition sweet friend and may your spirit finally rest,” the photographer wrote alluding to a past picture of the late actress donning a strapless pink dress and dark smoky eyes.

Page Six reported that Michelle Trachtenberg died of natural causes, while insiders told the New York Post that the Hollywood star succumbed to a cardiac arrest. Meanwhile, Us Magazine published that NYPD sources claim the cause of death is “not yet apparent.”

Meanwhile, another source told People Magazine on Wednesday that the Harriet the Spy alum reportedly told her friends that she was “struggling” both physically and mentally prior to her demise, and was “really, really sick and open with those in her circle.” As per the outlet, Michelle Trachtenberg looked “pale, gaunt,” as well as “very thin,” for the last month.

