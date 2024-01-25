Why is "Protect Taylor Swift" trending on Twitter? Viral AI outrage explored 

It is not wrong to say that Taylor Swift is perhaps one of the biggest celebrities in the world right now, even making her way to being TIME's Person of the Year, an honor artists have seldom dreamed of. Swift also boasts one of the most passionate fanbases on Earth and is constantly doing better in her career.

But when people reach that stage of popularity, it also becomes a negative aspect. For Taylor Swift, this came in the form of a set of disgusting AI-generated images created using Deepfake technology by a user @Real_Nafu, whose Twitter (now known as X) account has already been suspended. The disturbing Deepfake photos have caused massive outrage on Twitter, with Taylor Swift fans coming in from all directions to defend their star.

Most users have used the phrase "Protect Taylor Swift" to extend their support to the singer and against malicious practices like using Deepfake technology to create lewd or obscene imagery of women. This is also viewed as a gross misuse of AI technologies, which are already controversial in art, music, and cinema.

"Protect Taylor Swift" movement takes over Twitter as @Real_Nafu account gets suspended

Expand Tweet

Using AI to recreate celebrities' likenesses has already become a trend. We have also seen several such obscene depictions of women, especially celebrities, calling into question this very trend of AI replication and regulations that may have to be implemented in the future. This particular viral AI image sparked massive outrage for Taylor Swift because of its content.

The image reportedly depicted Swift violated by Chiefs fans at a game, leading to widespread shock and fury. Over the entire day, this eventually turned into a movement of sorts, with fans from every corner of the world coming in with their slogans of "Protect Taylor Swift."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This seems to have taken the form of a full-fledged movement, with millions of fans commenting on this "Protect Taylor Swift" slogan and using it to identify with other Swifties worldwide. This movement and this viral outrage have once again raised the question of AI and how it impacts people all around.

The instances of Deepfake technology, especially in a lewd or s*xual manner, have risen considerably in recent years and will only increase with the growth of AI technology. While lawsuits against those who create these images without permission from the people whose likeness are used are also common, it is seldom helpful in online forums where most of these circulated images or videos don't reach the viral status.

It is also difficult to pinpoint culprits all the time in such cases, making it even more complex. Those who have commented about Swift being a billionaire and not caring about these AI Deepfakes have also faced severe backlash online, with the fans protecting their idol at all costs. Swift is known for her extreme affection toward fans, which has resulted in widespread reciprocation across the internet.

In the future, experts will have to think of a way to prevent more people from misusing AI technologies in hurtful or derogatory manners.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here