Why is Snoop Dogg postponing his ‘Doggystyle’ Anniversary concerts? Details explored

Snoop Dogg is postponing his ‘Doggystyle’ Anniversary concerts at the Hollywood Bowl to support the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike. The WGA is demanding fair compensation and job security for writers in the streaming industry. The concerts were initially scheduled for June 26 and 27 but later moved to October 20 and October 21. Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre also sent food trucks to support the protesters at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

On June 2, Snoop Dogg confirmed via his Instagram account that the Doggystyle 30th Anniversary shows in LA are postponed. The rapper expressed support for the unions that were part of the strike and hoped for fair negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) so everyone can get back to work. Here’s what he announced in the clip he posted,

"Me and Dr. Dre, we stand in solidarity with the writers. So, what we gon' do is, we gon' push the date back to October 20 and October 21. So, make sure y'all get your tickets and stay on point and stay on deck."

He wrote in his caption.

“We stand in solidarity with the unions and are hopeful that the AMPTP will negotiate fair deals as soon as possible and everybody can get back to work.”

On May 2, The Writers Guild of America strike started with thousands of film and television writers protesting against the present standard of residuals from streaming media and the larger use of AI. This strike is also the largest disruption to American TV and film production after the 2020 pandemic and the largest labor stoppage for the WGA since the 2007 strike.

Snoop Dog previously also shared his support for the people on strike during a panel with his Gamma business partner, Larry Jackson. Snoop mentioned that artists need to figure it out the same way ‘the writers are figuring it out." He stated that the writers are striking because of streaming, they can’t get paid.

The artist also said that he doesn’t understand how you get paid for that. Snoop also asked where is the money,

“Somebody explain to me how you can get a billion streams and not get a million dollars?… That’s the main gripe with a lot of us artists is that we do major numbers… but it don’t add up to the money.”

Meanwhile, Doggystyle is Snoop Dogg's first studio album, released on November 23, 1993, by Death Row Records and Interscope Records. The album was recorded and produced by Dr. Dre, who also worked with Snoop on his previous appearances on The Chronic and Deep Cover. The album has smash hit tracks, including Who Am I? (What’s My Name?), Gin and Juice, and Doggy Dogg World with hit album cuts such as Ain’t No Fun and Lodi Dodi.

The album was a huge success, as it sold more than 800,000 copies in the first week of its release and ranked Number 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album has sold over 11 million copies worldwide and is also critically acclaimed.

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are also gearing up for Snoop's upcoming new album Missionary. The Hip Hop legend also teased a summer release for the project earlier this year in February.

