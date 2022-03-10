Why did Thirty-Nine Episode 7 not air? New release date out

Thirty-Nine's seventh and eighth episodes, starring Son Ye-jin, Jeon Mi-do and Kim Ji-hyun, will not air on March 9 and 10, respectively. The show is on a week-long hiatus, and South Korean broadcast network JTBC made an official announcement about the same.

The sixth episode of the series ended on a sad note as Mi-jo was seen pleading with Jin-seok's wife to let Chan-young be with her husband for just a day. This is because Mi-jo doesn't want Chan-young to be humiliated for loving a married man in front of her mother.

While there is no physical relationship between Chan-young and Jin-seok, the show has received flak for romanticizing affairs.

Thirty-Nine has now gone on a week's hiatus. However, the break has nothing to do with the criticism that the series has received so far. According to the announcement, the show's broadcast network, JTBC, is expected to be busy with South Korea's presidential election coverage.

When will new episodes of Thirty-Nine air?

According to an official statement from the network, the show is on hiatus for just this week and is expected to return on March 16. Episodes 7 and 8 will then air on March 16 and 17, respectively.

The promo for the upcoming episode of Thirty-Nine has increased anticipation among fans as Jin-seok and Chan-young are seen getting into an accident. From the looks of it, it appears to be an incident from the past that is being recalled by one of the characters.

The incident could also very well be the reason behind Jin-seok and Chan-young's break up in the series. Since Mi-jo went against her beliefs to protect her best friend, it is now time for the show to reveal why Jin-seok and Chan-young have continued affection for each other.

Thirty-Nine is a show about three women who navigate love and life at the age of 39. The three characters are best friends who met by coincidence, went to different schools as teenagers, and still developed an unbreakable bond. This bond keeps them going in their late thirties, and they are each other's support system.

The show airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 10.30 pm KST and can be streamed on Netflix.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh