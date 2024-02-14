Why are Uber and Lyft drivers planning a walkout? Reason and locations explored

On Wednesday, February 14, Valentine's Day, thousands of United States Uber and Lyft drivers are all set for a significant strike nationwide. Drivers will hold picket lines across major airports in various U.S. states. The Justice for App Workers coalition announced the strike on Monday, February 12. The organization also requested customers to cooperate with the strike.

For this year's Valentine's Day, drivers working in Uber and Lyft will refuse to accept any rides to and from the airport. The strike was organized for better working conditions for drivers, including better pay and safety protections. The airports will all hold a rally at the same time on Wednesday, from 11 am to 1 pm.

Expand Tweet

Uber and Lyft drivers won't accept rides to or from the airport on Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is the universal Day of romance, but it is a day of action for Lyft and Uber drivers. According to ABC News, the new rideshare drivers strike organized by the Justice for App Workers coalition is their biggest one yet. The outlet reported that drivers would park their cars at airports in major cities and hold picket lines for better pay and other benefits.

The Justice for App Workers coalition revealed that drivers would participate in a rally organized at various international airports from 11 am to 1 pm, during which their apps would be shut down. No ride to and from the airport would be accepted throughout the day. The organization also requested customers not to use Lyft or Uber to hail rides to and from the airport.

Expand Tweet

The Justice for App Workers coalition stated in a press release,

"Uber, Lyft, and delivery drivers are TIRED of being mistreated by the app companies. We’re sick of working 80 hours/week just to make ends meet, being constantly scared for our safety, and worrying about being deactivated with the click of a button."

It further added,

"Across the country, in Austin, Chicago, Hartford, Miami, Newark, Orlando, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Rhode Island, and Tampa, we’re not taking rides to or from any airport on February 14. We’re going on strike and telling the app companies that WE WON’T TAKE IT ANYMORE!"

Expand Tweet

According to the organization, the strikes were held so drivers could obtain better pay and better safety, among other benefits. Justice for App Workers spokesperson Rachel Gumpert told USA Today that the organization expected thousands of drivers to participate in the protests. In another news release quoted by USA Today, the organization said,

"While Silicon Valley and Wall Street take an ever-increasing cut of driver earnings, they’re raising rates on passengers, and expecting consumers and workers alike to accept their increasing corporate greed."

'Let's Shut it down!" was the slogan for the strike (Image via X/@StandWithJFAW)

Rallies will be held simultaneously in 10 different major U.S. airports. This includes the Bradley International Airport in Connecticut, the Main Rideshare Waiting Lot Alpha of Illinois O’Hare International Airport, New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport, the T.F. Green International Airport in Rhode Island, and the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas.

Florida and Pennsylvania will see strikes in multiple airports. In Florida, strikes will be held at the Miami International Airport, Orlando International Airport, and Tampa International Airport. Whereas in Pennsylvania, the protests will cover the Philadelphia International Airport and the Pittsburgh International Airport.