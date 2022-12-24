Why was Vicki Gunvalson “jealous” of Tamra Judge’s RHOC return? Reality TV star shares details

RHOC (Real Housewives of Orange County) alum, Vicki Gunvalson recently opened up about how she felt when the news of Tamara Judge returning to season 17 was announced.

Vicki Gunvalson and Tamara Judge were two veterans of RHOC and were part of the main cast who were on the famed reality TV show when it first premiered in 2006. But after fourteen season on the series, she was fired. Tamara's exit was followed by Vicki getting fired.

Both RHOC stars reappeared again during The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2. On the trip, the duo opened up about how they felt after being let go from the famed reality Tv series.

Not long after Tamara appeared in the spin-off series, she revealed that she was invited to come back for the forthcoming season. But Vicki wasn't invited back.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, while promoting her success with AirSculpt body contouring, she opened up about how she felt when she heard the news.

"I was jealous, mad": Vicki Gunvalson from RHOC was jealous that she wasn't invited back on the series

During the interview with Us Weekly, the 60-year-old reality Tv star shared:

"I was jealous, mad. I thought the phone would be ringing for (me). I’m like, ‘Hello, Andy (Cohen), you’re not calling me!"

Viciki also revealed that since the news of Tamara's return was announced, she has now come to terms with it.

"I’m so happy for her. She really wanted it more than me. She’s good TV."

Although Tamara signed a full-time role on the famed reality Tv series in July, Vicki revealed that viewers would also get to see appear maybe in an episode or two when the season premieres. She also didn't rule out the possiblity of her returning as a full-time cast member on the show.

"It was great. Loved it. Loved my girls. I love my Tamra [and] Shannon and we’re good together. That’s Bravo’s decision, right. And then, at that time, I address it. My filming days hopefully aren’t over."

While Vicki would happily appear on the series alongside Tamara and Shannon, she isn't sure about former alum Heather Dubrow's return next season.

"I don’t think Heather really fits in to Orange County anymore. I think she’s more — you know, she’s an actress and she does that. I just don’t know why she would wanna do that [show again]."

She added:

"One of my managers told me years ago‘You either want fame or money, and fame is a drug it’s bad for you. But the people that want fame pay a price for it.’ So I just don’t know why she would want that chaos in her life."

Vicki also stated that Heather had four kids and a good career as an actress, so she didn't know why she was still interested in appearing on RHOC.

"I wouldn’t [do it] if I had that much money, there’s no way I’m doing a reality show."

RHOC (Real Housewives of Orange County) is scheduled to return with season 17 around March 2023. Stay tuned for more information on the forthcoming games reality Tv series.

Poll : 0 votes