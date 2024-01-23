Why is 'what did Schlatt do' trending? 1999 incident explained amid recent Youtooz collab 

YouTube sensation and streamer Jschlatt is going viral amid the reemergence of his “What did Schlatt do” trend. This comes after the Youtooz plushie company announced their collaboration with the former. Many have since taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express disdain over the organization and their partnership choices.

On January 23, popular plushie company Youtooz took to X to announce their Jschlatt giveaway. They claimed that fans could receive a plushie-rendition of the streamer if they respond to their tweet with- “WHAT DID SCHLATT DO.” They also announced that the winners would be announced at 3 pm EST on January 24.

Fans could also win “Cottagecore rammie,” “Yassified & Fisherman rammie” through the giveaway.

Many were quick to flood the comment section with the aforementioned phrase to win the streamer’s plushie. At one point, the phrase was trending in the U.S. as well.

As many hoped to win the giveaway, they were unaware of the dark story behind the phrase. One netizen also claimed that Youtooz was an “Israel affirming corporation” which should not be supported:

For those unversed, Youtooz is best known for selling soft toys based on popular YouTubers, viral memes, and shows. A few of their plushie creations include that of Jschlatt, Chainsaw Man’s Pochita, Avatar: The Last Airbender’s Toph and Aang, amongst others. Not much news of the company's alleged support for Israel had made it online at the time of writing.

Hence, their affiliations cannot be confirmed.

The origin of “What did Schlatt do”: Meaning revealed as phrase trends on X

For those uninitiated, Jschlatt, whose real name is Jonathan Schlatt, is a YouTuber and Twitch streamer, best known for his gaming content. He has uploaded several livestreams on the video-sharing platforms, including that of him playing Minecraft, Skylines and various Wii games amongst others. At the time of writing this article, he had amassed over four million subscribers on his main channel.

The phrase now trending on X is a dark joke in the YouTuber's community. According to X user @FewixOfficial, the phrase came about after people began calling the gamer the “Sword Man,” as he said he massacred multiple people with a sword in 1999.

According to Fandom, he also claimed he supposedly murdered seven women and three children. He was also reportedly called the “Blade Runner” after he supposedly slashed a 12-year-old girl after luring her into a forest.

It is worth noting that Jonathan did not take part in the aforementioned crimes in reality. The phrase is simply satirical and a dark joke in his community, arising after he said those things in a video.

The phrase does not often go viral on social media. However, with Youtooz’s latest giveaway, it is making its rounds online. Although some netizens found the phrase disturbing, many took it in jest and shared memes online. A few read:

At the time of writing this article, the YouTuber had not commented on the giveaway. However, he shared on Instagram four days ago that his plushie was being released by the company.