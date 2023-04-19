"Wild time to be in auto insurance": Video of lower Manhattan parking garage collapse leaves netizens concerned 

Shocking recorded visuals of a parking garage in Manhattan collapsing and toppling cars over each other made its way to the online space, leaving people baffled and unhappy. In a viral video, the concrete floor of the four-storey parking space can be seen collapsing underneath, with the parked cars stacking up on each other.

The incident happened on Tuesday, April 18, near Ann Street and Nasaau Street in the Financial District of Manhattan. Reports claim that the collapse has claimed the life of one person and left five others severely injured.

Brian Krassenstein



• The garage is a location where the New York Sheriff's Department parks their vehicles.



• The garage is a location where the New York Sheriff's Department parks their vehicles.

• The second floor of the five-story parking garage collapsed into the first…

Just after the incident happened, residents reported that a lot of people were screaming and shouting for help. An alert was also sent to the city’s emergency team, who arrived at the scene shortly after.

Notices were later circulated amongst residents of the city to avoid traveling through the area to avoid possible traffic jams due to the garage collapse.

Due to an emergency response to a structural collapse, please avoid the area of Ann Street, between Nassau Street & William Street in lower Manhattan.

From SUVs, to luxury cars, cars fell on top of each other, with residents nearby describing the visuals as a “stack of pancakes lying on top of one another." As more videos reached several social media platforms, netizens began reacting to the situation, with one user writing:

“The decline of Western Civilization”: Manhattan garage collapse incites several reactions on Twitter

The recent garage collapse in Manhattan has sparked an outpouring of social media reactions, with many netizens expressing their concerns over the safety of infrastructure in the city. The incident, which resulted in injuries and damage to vehicles, has also triggered discussions on the government's role in ensuring public safety.

Amidst the flurry of online reactions, there has also been an outpouring of support for the victims of the incident. Many internet users have expressed their concern for the people affected by the collapse, with some sharing information on how to donate and provide assistance. Here is how social media users reacted to the garage collapse in Manhattan:

Collapse of the New York garage left the netizens concerned: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

With no foul play suspected, NYPD and concerned authorities are currently investigating the matter

As the news spread about the Manhattan garage collapsing, more and more people became concerned about the building as many suspected any sort of foul play. Emergency personnel used several robotic devices to check the site for casualties.

City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, while talking about the matter, stated to media outlets:

"We have no reason to believe that this was anything other than a structural collapse.”

The FDNY's robot dog is a Dalmatian - it's checking the parking garage collapse in lower Manhattan

While the rescue operation in Manhattan lasted for a few hours, officials reported that one person had died due to the collapse, with four others taken to the hospital for injuries. A fifth person who was injured, however, declined medical treatment.

At the moment, the police and the concerned authorities are investigating the matter. Eyewitnesses present reported that the collapse happened suddenly, without any warning.

