Will Heartland Season 16 be on Netflix? Tentative release date and more

Heartland is currently in the 17th season, but there are some who are eager to watch Heartland season 16. The Canadian family drama exclusively airs on the local network CBC and its streaming platform CBC Gem. For viewers stationed outside Canada, Netflix is among the feasible options.

As per reports, season 17 will not arrive on the streamer before 2025. So what about Heartland season 16? When will that hit Netflix? The streamer has been hosting season 15 since May/June 2023. That particular season was released on October 17, 2021, and it went on till December 19, 2021. Thus, it arrived on Netflix more than a year later.

By this calculation, Heartland season 16 should also come to Netflix over a year after it ended on February 5, 2023. So, viewers can set the clock for mid-2024.

There are other options to watch Heartland season 16 as well

As for the time, season 15 premiered on Netflix at 12 am PT/3 am ET. So it is expected that Heartland season 16 will also be on the OTT giant during that period. In short, Heartland season 16 will likely be on Netflix around May/June 2024 at 12 am PT/3 am ET.

As for season 17, it will definitely be on the streamer, but not before 2025. This is because the 17th edition is still on. However, for viewers in the United States, other options are also available, like Up TV and Up Faith & Family.

Up TV, a cable network, and Up Faith & Family, its streaming service, are currently airing Heartland season 16. As per portals, they may broadcast season 17 in May or June 2024. Notably, season 16 will be on Netflix US around that time only.

The same applies to Netflix France. So those interested in watching Heartland season 16 can head to Up TV and Up Faith & Family. Incidentally, the TV series is also available on DirecTV (16 seasons), Hulu (14 seasons), The Roku Channel (14 seasons), and The CW (14 seasons), among others.

As stated above, Heartland is broadcasting season 17 right now. Consisting of 10 episodes for now, it was released on CBC and CBC Gem on October 1, 2023.

Till now, people have watched eight episodes of the novel-based drama. Episode 8, titled Harmony, was released on November 19, 2023. Written by Mark Haroun and Adam Hussein, it enlisted Kristin Lehman as the director.

In Harmony, there was a crucial moment in Caleb Evans Odell’s life where he was torn between his interest in Amy Fleming and letting his ex-wife have custody of their son Carson. Thus, he left Hudson.

Caleb is right now in a lot of emotional distress. The same will be clear in the forthcoming episodes. Meanwhile, the other arcs were about Amy busy bolstering her connection with Nathan, Lou's successful return to work, and her solving several personal matters.

Lou continues to remain the focus of the episodes as we see how she finally gives wings to her ambition by converting her gallery section into a café. Further, her tussle with insomnia and the emotional depth related to it were also dealt with in the 8th episode.

Heartland season 17 returns with episode 9 on Sunday, November 26, 2023.