Will House of the Dragon Season 2 have a different cast? New characters explored 

After a long wait of more than a year since House of the Dragon premiered, makers finally dropped a teaser for season 2. The prequel to HBO’s mega-hit Game of Thrones, House of The Dragon, hit the network on August 21, 2022. The first season consisted of ten episodes and lasted until October 23, 2022.

Meanwhile, season 2 will reportedly comprise eight episodes and be released in summer 2024. So, expect the edition to hit the screens between June and September.

Season 2 may follow the trend set by the first season and be on Max and HBO in August, but nothing is official yet.

Who are the new characters in season 2 of House of the Dragon?

Variety reported that four new actors will join season 2 of House of the Dragon in April. Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox, and Simon Russell Beale will play pivotal characters in the fantasy drama.

While Salim was roped in for Alyn of Hull, a Velaryon fleet sailor who participated in the Stepstones campaign, Rankin will play a Harrenhal-based healer named Alys Rivers. On the other hand, Fox will be seen as Ser Gwayne Hightower.

He is Otto Hightower’s (Rhys Ifans) son and Queen Alicent’s (Olivia Cooke) brother. King Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), Queen Helaena (Phia Saban), and Prince Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) are his nieces and nephews. Meanwhile, Simon Russell Beale has been roped in for Ser Simon Strong’s character, the Castellan of Harrenhal. This means he is Lord Larys Strong’s (Matthew Needham) great uncle.

The other key new players are Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Kieran Bew as Hugh, and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne.

Who will play Cregan Stark in season 2?

As mentioned above, Tom Taylor will play Cregan Stark in season 2. The British actor will be seen as the present Lord of Winterfell in the House of the Dragon timeline.

Lord Cregan Stark headed House Stark when Viserys I, Aegon II, Aegon III, and Daeron I Targaryen were kings. He also served briefly as Aegon III’s Hand of the King after the Dance of the Dragons.

Taylor, a 22-year-old Surrey native, came to prominence for starring in 2017's The Dark Tower opposite Matthew McConaughey and Idris Elba.

Who is returning for season 2 of House of the Dragon?

The ones who are returning for season 2 of House of the Dragon are:

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen

Olivia Cooke as Queen / Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower

Emma D’Arcy as Princess / Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen

Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole

Ewan Mitchell as Prince Aemond Targaryen

Tom Glynn-Carney as Prince / King Aegon II Targaryen

Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria

Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower

Harry Collett as Prince Jacaerys "Jace" Velaryon, Bethany Antonia as Lady Baela Targaryen, Phoebe Campbell as Lady Rhaena Targaryen, Phia Saban as Princess / Queen Helaena Targaryen, Jefferson Hall as identical twins Lord Jason Lannister and Ser Tyland Lannister, and Matthew Needham as Lord Larys Strong are coming back as well.

House of the Dragon season 1 is available for streaming on Max.