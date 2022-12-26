Will there be a new episode of The Wheel this week? Airing schedule of the NBC show explained

NBC's newest reality TV series, The Wheel, recently premiered and viewers are already hooked. The trivia-based game show first originated in the UK with the same name in 2020 on BBC One and has aired three seasons so far.

On NBC, The Wheel season 1 is hosted by stand-up comedian and television personality Michael McIntyre. It is a trivia-based show where the contestants answer wacky questions based on different categories in order to win a massive cash prize.

Michael McIntyre @McInTweet The Wheel USA spins every night on NBC from Monday 19th! The Wheel USA spins every night on NBC from Monday 19th! https://t.co/jlwd8QOtA6

The NBC show also showcased many celebrities as they help the contestants answer the questions. However, it's not that easy, and there's a catch.

The contestants do not have a choice of which celebrity they get to ask for help. It's all decided by the spinning wheel. The celebrity it lands on will be the one to help the contestant even if the question is not from their expertise.

Each contestant will get a chance to bag up to $100,000 if they answer all the questions right. The Wheel premiered on December 19, 2022, and has aired with a brand new episode every day since.

The show will continue to air throughout the holiday season.

The Wheel season 1 will return for a brand new episode on December 26, 2022, at 8 pm ET

This holiday season, NBC is keeping viewers occupied by airing a new episode of The Wheel every day. The famed reality TV game show will begin its second week with episode six on December 26, Monday night at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT.

The official synopsis for episode six reads:

"Big Cats & Bigger Brains With wacky categories including big cats and bowling, contestants lean on celebrities Carole Baskin, Bre-Z, Deepak Chopra, Matt Iseman, Raven-Symone, and Terrell Owens to be the last one standing on “The Wheel."

Michael McIntyre @McInTweet I’m bringing The Wheel to America on @nbc for the holidays! We’re getting started December 19 with over 50 celebrity guests! #NBCTheWheel I’m bringing The Wheel to America on @nbc for the holidays! We’re getting started December 19 with over 50 celebrity guests! #NBCTheWheel https://t.co/44ys97Sxin

If viewers miss the episode, it came be streamed the next day on Peacock. For viewers who do not have cable TV, it can be streamed live on YouTube TV with a subscription.

List of celebrity guests appearing this week on The Wheel

Episode six - Big Cats & Bigger Brains (Dec 26 at 8 pm)

Celebrity guests: Carole Baskin, Bre-Z, Deepak Chopra, Matt Iseman, Raven-Symone, and Terrell Owens.

Episode seven - Wigs Galore, Dogs & More (Dec 27 at 8 pm)

Celebrity guests: Bobby Berk, Margaret Cho, Kate Flannery, Loni Love, Andy Richter, and Adam Rippon.

Michael McIntyre @McInTweet The Wheel continues this Saturday at 5.50pm on BBC One The Wheel continues this Saturday at 5.50pm on BBC One https://t.co/GSo3sz3KEL

Episode eight - Sky Hooks & the Almighty Book (Dec 28 at 8 pm)

Celebrity guests: Taye Diggs, Ester Dean, Josh Flagg, Lyric Lewis, Jalen Rose, and Christine Chiu.

Episode nine - A Spin, a Twin & a Win (Dec 29 at 8 pm)

Celebrity guests: Chrissy Metz, Sanya Richards Ross, Russell Dickerson, Loni Love, Brie Bella, and Clay Aiken.

Episode ten - The Skater & the Dater (Dec 30 at 8 pm)

Celebrity guests: Christina Ricci, Chris Kattan, Kym Whitley, Tony Hawk, Jackie Tohn, and Curtis Stone.

