Will there be a sequel to Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' after the 'Army of Thieves' premiere?

After giving us two back-to-back amazing heist-thrillers, Army of the Dead and Army of Thieves, Zack Snyder is all set for another movie in the Army universe.

Army of Thieves just dropped on Netflix and is a prequel to the popular Army of the Dead. Although this movie wasn't directed by Zack Snyder, it was still written by him. The actual director is someone viewers know from the Army of the Dead cast as well, Matthias Schweighöfer who plays Ludwig Dieter. Both films are set in a zombie-apocalyptic world, but have a time gap of six years and revolve around the same old Ring Cycle safes.

Since both films were successful, a sequel to Army of the Dead is already in talks now and the title for it was revealed by Zack Snyder, Planet of the Dead.

Army of the Dead 2 - Planet of the Dead

A still from Army of the Dead starring Omari Hardwick and Matthias Schweighöfer (Image via IMDb)

In an interview, Zack Snyder revealed that Army of the Dead 2 will include "time loop fun." The upcoming film will be a somewhat strange multiversal, time-looping sequel and will tell us exactly what happened to Ludwig Dieter. He also added:

"The real adventure would be to see what happened to him when that safe door closed. Did he get killed by Zeus or not? What happened? We don't see him die on camera, and there's still some time left."

Speaking of the time loop in the Army of the Dead film, viewers saw Vanderohe speaking to Ludwig about certain repetitive events. Perhaps the team has gone through with this heist a hundred times before and might be stuck in a loop, implying there may be an infinite number of Ludwigs trying to crack safes.

As for Army of Thieves, it feeds on the same idea with Ludwig having zombie dreams and Korina saying "Maybe they're prophecies, not dreams and maybe you saw your own death," which might come true if Ludwig died at the hands of alpha zombie Zeus. Not to forget, he does end up in Las Vegas and faces zombies, hinting that his dreams were actually visions.

While Planet of the Dead is definitely happening, there is no such indication that Army of Thieves will get a sequel too. However, the six-year time gap is enough to showcase Ludwig's adventures in Europe before heading to Las Vegas. There are numerous possibilities about it. What if he finally hatched a plan to free Gwendoline or what if he robbed a few more banks?

Still from Army of the Dead (Image via IMDb)

If Ludwig really survived the events of Army of the Dead, it could mean that Planet of the Dead could take place after what went down in Las Vegas, perhaps following a seasoned criminal longing to reunite with his love.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Army of Thieves is now streaming on Netflix with Army of the Dead also available for fans to watch.

Edited by Atul S