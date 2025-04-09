Wingstop launches a new NYC bar exclusively serving chicken tenders: All you need to know

Wingstop is launching Bar-Tender, a pop-up bar in NYC dedicated to its crispy chicken tenders. Scheduled to launch on April 10-11, 2025, the event will feature 12 bold flavors, live DJs, vibrant decor, and plenty of ranch.

For customers nationwide who are unable to visit the NYC event, the brand offers a similar experience through their 15 Crispy Tenders package available on their official app, allowing customers to select four flavors and three dips.

Wingstop's Bar-Tender

An event full of flavorful chicken tenders (Image via averagesocialite.com)

The food chain is hosting an exclusive event on April 10 and 11, 2025, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Time.

Wingstop's Chief Revenue Officer, Mark Christenson, stated in a press release on April 7, 2025:

"We all know the feeling of rolling into our favorite bar with friends and ordering the bartender's specialty."

He added:

"With Bar Tender by Wingstop, we're shaking things up – literally – serving all 12 bold flavors for a one-of-a-kind experience. And the best part? Fans can bring the Bar Tender energy home by tasting every signature flavor for themselves."

Bar-Tender event is located in Jolene Sound Room, situated at 353 Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood. Known for its cozy setting and lively ambiance, Jolene Sound Room is a dynamic space for Wingstop admirers.

The event's menu highlights

A lineup featuring its fan-favorite chicken tenders (Image via prnewswire.com)

The center of attraction of the Bar-Tender's menu is the brand's new, crispier chicken tenders. These tenders are said to have a flavor balance of a crunchy exterior and juicy interior, which are cooked to order and hand-tossed in one of 12 distinctive flavors.

The flavor lineup includes fan favorites such as Hot Honey Rub, OG Hot, and Lemon Pepper. In addition to the tenders, the menu features Wingstop's iconic sides, including seasoned fries and freshly made ranch and bleu cheese dips, providing the perfect complements to the flavorful tenders.

Access and Reservations

The brand offers priority access to the opening event for its fans. Individuals who are interested in visiting the popup event can secure their spot by visiting the BarTender event's official page to register.

While priority access is available, walk-ins are also welcome, ensuring that everyone can partake in this flavorful celebration.

About the brand

Founded in 1994 in Dallas, Texas, Wingstop has established itself as one of the most renowned fast-casual brands. Known for its chicken offerings, the brand features cooked-to-order chicken, 12 signature flavors, and house-made ranch.

With over 2,550 locations globally, they reported a 36.8% increase in global system-wide sales, totaling approximately $4.8 billion, and marked its 21st consecutive year of same-store sales growth.

The Bar-Tender represents its newly enhanced chicken tenders at the lead in a bar-style concept. This limited-time occasion in New York City is a unique blend of flavor, atmosphere, and community.

With live entertainment, signature sauces, and a curated setting in Brooklyn’s Jolene Sound Room, Bar-Tender pushes Wingstop’s evolution beyond the traditional restaurant.

