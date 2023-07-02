Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty Season 2: Everything to know so far

Season 2 of the highly anticipated HBO Original Series, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, is set to premiere on August 6, 2023, exclusively on HBO Max. Building upon the success of the first season, this new installment promises to deliver even more thrilling and captivating moments for fans.

Winning Time chronicles the legendary journey of the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team during the 1980s, a period marked by their rise to dominance and the birth of the "Showtime" era. The series offers an inside look at the team's trials, triumphs, and personalities that shaped this iconic era in basketball history.

Led by an incredible ensemble cast, Season 2 brings to life the larger-than-life figures who made the Lakers dynasty a force to be reckoned with. Actors such as John C. Reilly, Jason Clarke, Sally Field, Adrien Brody, and many more deliver outstanding performances, capturing the essence and spirit of these real-life legends.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty returns with Sean Patrick Small, Quincy Isaiah, and Jason Clarke

The trailer for the second season of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty promises a deeper exploration of the team's dynamics, both on and off the court. It explores the challenges they faced, the rivalries that ignited, and the sacrifices made to achieve greatness.

In an exciting update, Max Borenstein, the co-creator, has shared that Larry Bird's character will play a significant role in the second season. This inclusion promises to bring more depth to the storyline. In interviews, Borenstein mentioned:

"In our show, hopefully, we have an opportunity to get there. Getting to face the Celtics is like the White Walkers in "Game of Thrones." They flirt with it for quite a while in this iteration of the dynasty and then only eventually get there. When they do, it becomes a rivalry for the ages. And so this is the hint that he's more than just the villain, that there's an internal presence there, and that he's every bit as competitive and driven as Magic Johnson."

In the second season, Winning Time will shift its focus to the peak years of the LA Lakers, diverging from the first season's emphasis on team building. The upcoming episodes will delve into the team's reigning days, showcasing their dominance and achievements on the court.

Everything we know so far about Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

The HBO sports drama series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty has sparked controversy due to its factual inaccuracies in depicting historical events. Former NBA players and basketball historians have criticized the show for taking extreme liberties with the history it presents.

Created by Max Borenstein and Jim Hecht, the show is based on Jeff Pearlman's book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s. It delves into the captivating history of the Lakers and their iconic players and coach.

The executive producers of the series include Adam McKay, Kevin Messick, Max Borenstein, Scott Stephens, Jim Hecht, Jason Shuman, Rodney Barnes, and Salli Richardson-Whitfield. The show is produced by Doug Ornstein and Bruce Dunn.

HBO confirmed in June 2023, via an Instagram announcement, that Season 2 of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty is set to be released on August 6, 2023.

