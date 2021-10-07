"Worst fried egg in history" - Brooklyn Beckham's cooking skills on 'The Today Show' leave Twitter scandalized 

On Wednesday (October 6) morning, Brooklyn Beckham appeared in a live cooking segment of 'The Today Show' with hosts Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly. The model and photographer is the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham.

Brooklyn Beckham caused massive online outbursts from the show's viewers, who were shocked by his choice of cooking. He simply assembled a sandwich, and his decision to go with such an easy dish on a cooking show was mocked by several people.

The 22-year old revealed that he had learned this recipe from his great-grandmother. Brooklyn further explained:

"I've always loved food and obviously when quarantine hit I just really started to get into it. My fiancée (Nicola Peltz) started filming me and I started posting it and it's just something I love doing."

Here's how people reacted to Brooklyn Beckham's choice of preparing a sandwich on a cooking show

Several fans of the show had strong opinions about Brooklyn's decision, while most joked about the lack of complexity in preparing a sandwich. This is not the first time Brooklyn Beckham has been trolled over his cooking skills. Even renowned names like Piers Morgan and New Zealand journalist Dan Wootton have mocked him in the past.

Dan Wootton @danwootton Brooklyn Beckham making a bacon sandwich for two and a half painful minutes on the US Today Show is the best thing I've seen today. Brooklyn Beckham making a bacon sandwich for two and a half painful minutes on the US Today Show is the best thing I've seen today. https://t.co/yw8R5qnxiO

Mark @markg1500 @TODAYshow @brooklynbeckham Seriously? Embarrassing for everyone involved. Who paid who to get this aired? @TODAYshow @brooklynbeckham Seriously? Embarrassing for everyone involved. Who paid who to get this aired?

Ross Pearce @Ross__Pearce Never forget that Brooklyn Beckham got someone to publish his photography book whilst taking pictures like this! 😂😂😂 Never forget that Brooklyn Beckham got someone to publish his photography book whilst taking pictures like this! 😂😂😂 https://t.co/Cz4PpiNObF

Claire Meadows @bookyblonde Can we stop trying to make Brooklyn Beckham happen? Lad needs to get his CV to PC World Can we stop trying to make Brooklyn Beckham happen? Lad needs to get his CV to PC World https://t.co/QnaFTW7V9R

Tom Neenan @TNeenan I can’t wait for the next stage in Brooklyn Beckham’s talentlessness-to-attention ratio. A 6 part HBO doc about tying his shoelaces? An IMAX movie of him doing a roly-poly? I’m here for it. I can’t wait for the next stage in Brooklyn Beckham’s talentlessness-to-attention ratio. A 6 part HBO doc about tying his shoelaces? An IMAX movie of him doing a roly-poly? I’m here for it. https://t.co/77WRk4VP2a

During the segment, the model and photographer mentioned that he delved into cooking amidst the pandemic. Brooklyn Beckham has also been at the mercy of mockery comments on his social-media videos where he is cooking. Previously, he irked some of his Italian viewers when he cooked pasta while he sourced the sauce from a pre-packed jar.

Who is Brooklyn Beckham?

On March 4, 1999, Brooklyn Joseph Beckham was born to David and Victoria Beckham, two years into their relationship. Brooklyn grew up in Madrid and Los Angeles, while his father used to play for the teams Real Madrid (2003-2007) and LA Galaxy (2007-2012).

In 2014, then 15-year old Brooklyn Beckham started his modeling career. He appeared on the covers and pages of Vogue China, L'Uomo Vogue, The New York Times Style Magazine, and Dazed Korea. He had also been a brand ambassador for Huawei's sub-brand Honor and promoted their phones.

A year later, Brooklyn was hired by Burberry BRIT to photograph the campaign. This decision was criticized by many who accused the firm of encouraging nepotism. In 2019, Beckham also interned with renowned British photographer John Rankin Waddell (professionally known as Rankin).

The young star has been romantically linked with actress Chloë Grace Moretz, French singer Sonia Ben Ammar, and Canadian model Lexi Wood. Currently, the 22-year old is in a relationship with American actress Nicola Peltz. The couple has been engaged since July 2020.

Edited by Prem Deshpande