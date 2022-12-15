“Yeah he ain’t winning that”: The Challenge season 38 fans troll Kenny for wanting to go against Horacio 

MTV's The Challenge returned for an all-new episode on Wednesday night, December 14, 2022 at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT. With the Ride or Dies now in the opposite teams, this week their friendship and loyalty was put to test.

For this week's challenge, both teams were put against each other to battle it out and emerge as the winner. One contestant from each team (pink and yellow team) had to be suspended by ropes above water in a bid to balance themselves and outlast their opponents.

MTV @MTV HOLD ON TIGHT... #TheChallenge38 starts right now on MTV HOLD ON TIGHT... #TheChallenge38 starts right now on MTV 📺 https://t.co/PGJgoCTYJC

Ultimately, the pink team emerged as winners of the challenge, and had to interrogate the four men from the losing team. Subsequently, this week was an all-men's elimination. The pink team decided to keep Kenny away from elimination, because they thought he would pull the other team down, but The Challenge contestant had other plans.

During his interrogation, Kenny surprised everyone when he turned the tables around and nominated himself. He tells the winning team that they could put him against the strongest contestant, Horacio, and he would still win. It was a bold move, but Kenny had nothing to lose at this point.

🦋Alana🦋 @Alana28191162 I ain’t trying to knock Kenny talents but him against Horacio yeah he ain’t winning that #TheChallenge38 I ain’t trying to knock Kenny talents but him against Horacio yeah he ain’t winning that #TheChallenge38 https://t.co/gAy9994g9O

Upon witnessing Kenny nominate himself and claim that he could go against Horacio, fans were surprised. They took to social media and trolled Kenny for his statement claiming he wouldn't win.

The Challenge fans troll Kenny for nominating himself in the elimination round

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Kenny was one amongst the weakest links in the team and he would not be able to win against Horacio. Some fans also called Kenny boring and claimed that he wanted to get out of the game himself.

John™ @Humble_demeanor #TheChallenge38 Now Kenny…have you ever watched The Challenge. You never ever ever nominate yourself for elimination. #Challenge38 Now Kenny…have you ever watched The Challenge. You never ever ever nominate yourself for elimination. #Challenge38 #TheChallenge38 https://t.co/dPf6sUbbZ2

INSTIGATOR 🎄 @aytotea0 Kenny is so boring even him trying to debate to stay like bro can you cuss ? #TheChallenge38 Kenny is so boring even him trying to debate to stay like bro can you cuss ? #TheChallenge38 https://t.co/EnkXSdbABM

Dmuthafuckinroc™️ @Dmuthafuckinroc Of the 4 guys up there Kenny and Devin are the weakest but this idiot says he wants go against Horacio… I don’t even know where to begin with that logic. #TheChallenge38 Of the 4 guys up there Kenny and Devin are the weakest but this idiot says he wants go against Horacio… I don’t even know where to begin with that logic. #TheChallenge38

Allan @TheAllanAguirre



#TheChallenge38 They let Kenny talk for more than 10 seconds for the first time and his dumbass said "Throw me into elimination, I want to face Horacio." They let Kenny talk for more than 10 seconds for the first time and his dumbass said "Throw me into elimination, I want to face Horacio." #TheChallenge38 https://t.co/b2gfwnni90

Brianna 🥰 @Elsmith81 #TheChallenge38 the funniest thing I heard from Kenny all season. the funniest thing I heard from Kenny all season. @fessyfitness shaking in his p***y boots today. #TheChallenge38 😂😂 the funniest thing I heard from Kenny all season. @fessyfitness shaking in his p***y boots today. https://t.co/iRELJAzcxD

Here's a brief recap of what happened this week on The Challenge season 38

When it came to nominating one contestant for elimination, everyone from the pink team except Olivia voted for Horacio. Olivia claimed that Horacio would never nominate her if she was in the same situation and instead nominated Kenny.

But since Horacio had the highest number of votes, he was the first contestant in elimination. The remaining three contestants, Devin, Kenny and Jordan went into the draw. Ultimately, Devin drew the safe dagger and he was saved and got to protect another contestant. He chose to save Jordan, which meant that Kenny was up for elimination against Horacio.

MTV @MTV *insert all team puns here* #TheChallenge38 is all-new tonight at 8/7c on MTV!!! *insert all team puns here* #TheChallenge38 is all-new tonight at 8/7c on MTV!!! https://t.co/h7cVrSCVkN

The elimination challenge, titled Breaking Barriers, featured the two contestants battling it out by trying to break through walls. The first contestant to reach the middle and press the buzzer would be safe from elimination.

Although it was a tough competition, ultimately, Horacio won against Kenny and emerged the winner. Sadly it meant that it was the end of the road for Kenny but he left with his head held high.

The Challenge season 38 airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET only on MTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

