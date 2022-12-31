“Yeah, I am divorced”: Married at First Sight’s Stacia Karcher confirms her split with Nate Barnes

Lifetime's famed reality series Married at First Sight star Stacia Karcher recently confirmed that she split with her partner Nate Barnes. She revealed that they had separated and are now divorced.

During Thursday night's premiere episode of Married at First Sight Nashville, Stacia told host Kevin Frazier that Nate was longer around and that it was time for her to move on.

Stacia Karcher and Nate Barnes appeared in season 15 of Married at First Sight. The former couple made it to the Decision Day and then remained married. Although they had a lot of love for each other back then, they still had their own fights and problems.

They faced the typical challenges but overcame them. Earlier this year, in November, it was revealed that they were living in between their homes. Nate considered this to be a healthier living situation. He lived downtown while Stacia resided in the San Diego suburbs.

"I gave it time": Married at First Sight star Stacia Karcher opens up about her divorce from Nate Barnes

During the premiere episode of Married at First Sight Nashville, Stacia Karcher told host Kevin Frazier,

"Nate is no longer around. Yeah, I am divorced. Yeah, It's time to move on. Everything that he agreed to do on the show were all words. There was no action."

Continuing, she added,

"I gave it time. I waited. I was patient. I lived with him to give him more time to let him know that I was committed. I still want to be friends. I have no ill will [toward] him. I always, like, I love him so."

Making it clear that there is no future between them as a couple, Stacia shared that the love between her and Nate right now is not a romantic kind but "friendship love" at this point.

Kevin Frazier asked her,

"You closed that door?"

Stacia replied,

"Yeah, we don't go back."

Although Nate and Stacia said "I do" at the altar, trouble followed later. During the reunion episode last month, the couple was caught fighting on camera.

Nate didn't feel it was time for them to move in together or have kids. Stacia wanted to have kids in a year. However, Nate believed that they needed to wait for a couple of years, at least, in order to build that emotional connection between them.

In the episode, she was seen telling her mother,

"I asked Nate for a separation … Well, a divorce, I guess. I don't know. I came into the experience wanting to move at a faster pace and be OK with that. Like, I don't think anybody should've came into this process like, 'Oh yeah, I want to get married to this stranger but I wanna move slow now.' I'm like 'OK, so why did we get married then?' Do I stay with somebody who's not there and be anchored down?"

Married at First Sight airs only on Lifetime. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes