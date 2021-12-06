'Yellowjackets' episode 4 takeaways: Who does the needle point to?

So far, Yellowjackets has not failed to amaze with its craftful story-telling. In the most recent episode, the show decided to go on a different path, with fewer scares, fewer gores and no jump scares, but plenty of stories from the past and present.

This was not an episode that would keep the viewer's on the edge of the seat throughout, at least not physically, but it is one of those episodes that is evidently building a solid foundation for something in the near future. There are plenty of talking points in this episode of Yellowjackets nonetheless, mainly about the character of Natalie (Juliette Lewis).

Natalie's past and present

Natalie is heavily focused on in this episode, much like Misty (Christina Ricci) was in the second episode. Natalie's past is shown, where a freak accident killed her father, an abusive and alcoholic parent to Natalie. It was indirectly because of Natalie and she is shown to still have nightmares about it.

The present day Natalie, too, is distraught after Travis (Kevin Alves) is found dead in the previous episode. Natalie and Kevin's connection is explained in the past storyline as they initially enrage each other but later share a smoke as they talk about their past.

This episode shows the solid foundation of Nat and Travis's friendship and the reason Nat was so desperate to look for Travis now becomes evident.

Natalie keeps on with her attempts to unravel the mystery as she talks to her old friend who decides to help her. Natalie is probably the least suspicious character in the series so far.

Misty keeps up with her antics

Misty in 'Yellowjackets'

Just when we think for half a moment that Misty might not be as suspicious a presence as she seemed initially, she proves us wrong. Christina Ricci's flawless portrayal brings out the immense eerieness of a character who is already written in such a shrewed manner.

Misty is first seen stalking Natalie, finding her in a random pub and not explaining how she did so. A woman remarks on how Misty is like her own granddaughter: "Nobody likes her either." Misty says she has Nat's back. But this really does not seem the right way to have someone's back.

The past timeline, too, sees a glimpse of the Misty Madness as she trips over an amputated Coach Ben, walking with the help of crutches after she is ignored by him for some time. This really brings out the darker side of Misty that we have often witnessed.

Shauna is now involved

Shauna in 'Yellowjackets'

For most of the episode, Shauna (played by Melanie Lynskey) is shown continuing in pursuit of her husband's secret affair. It is confirmed to be true. She later goes out with Adam (Peter Gadiot) doing very teenage-esque things and later gives in to her attraction.

As Shauna too begins an affair, her story, which has been disjointed so far in the present day, is connected again with a phone call from Misty who tells her Travis is dead. Very little of Shauna has been seen so far, so it will be interesting to see where it goes from here.

Who to suspect?

It is still a proper possibility that the suspect, who is pulling the strings leading to the murder/death of Travis is among the survivors. But so far, there is no concrete evidence that singles out any particular survivor shown so far.

It is a fact that there are other survivors too, who we may not have witnessed yet. Or it could be an outsider.

We look forward to more of this mystery unfolding when Yellowjackets returns with the next episode on December 12, 2021. Till then, stay tuned.

Edited by Prem Deshpande