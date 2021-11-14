'Yellowjackets' Season 1 cast list: Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress and others star in Showtime drama

In Showtime's upcoming thriller drama Yellowjackets, survival is key. But living in fear is a bigger challenge, especially when someone is sending threatening postcards anonymously.

The series is set between two timelines: one depicts a plane crash while the other takes place 25 years after the incident. It revolves around a girls' soccer team (the Yellowjackets) who were the survivors of the crash. Following the incident, they live in the constant fear that someone knows what really went down during that time.

'Yellowjackets' ensemble cast

The series is all set to premiere on 14 November 2021 after the recent release of a new trailer on YouTube. The survival thriller is largely inspired by the 1954 novel Lord of the Flies by the William Golding and also draws inspiration from real-life horrific events, specifically the Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 crash of 1972 where some of the survivors had resorted to cannibalism.

Yellowjackets has a deeply layered set of characters along with a dark psychological tale that feels very authentic.

Here's a look at the leading ladies of Showtime's Yellowjackets.

Sophie Thatcher and Juliette Lewis as Natalie Scatorccio

Sophie Thatcher, an American actress, made her debut in 2018 with sci-fi film Prospect and has also appeared in series like The Exorcist. Her stage productions include Oliver, Seussical, The Diary of Anne Frank, and The Secret Garden. Thatcher will be seen portraying the teen version of Natalie Scatorccio in Showtime's upcoming series Yellowjackets.

Juliette Lewis is an American actress and singer known for her roles in Cape Fear, Husbands and Wives, What's Eating Gilbert Grape, Hysterical Blindness, Whip It and The Switch.

She has also appeared in series such as Secrets and Lies and The Act amongst many others. Lewis will be portraying the adult version of Natalie Scatorccio in Showtime's Yellowjackets.

Jasmin Savoy Brown and Tawny Cypress as Taissa Turner

American actress Jasmin Savoy Brown is best known for her role in HBO's The Leftovers and voicing for Phin Mason/Tinkerer in Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Brown will be seen portraying the role of teen Taissa Turner in Showtime's Yellowjackets.

Tawny Cypress, an American actress, is well known for her television and stage appearances. Her work includes series' like Unforgettable, K-Ville, Heroes and House of Cards. Cypress will be portraying the role of adult Taissa Turner in Showtime's upcoming thriller Yellowjackets.

Sophie Nélisse and Melanie Lynskey as Shauna Sadecki

Sophie Nélisse, a Canadian actress, is known for her role in the film adaptation of the best-selling novel The Book Thief and The Kid Detective. Nélisse will be seen portraying the role of teen Shauna Sadecki in Showtime's Yellowjackets.

New Zealand actress Melanie Lynskey is known for her quirky character portrayals in various films. Her work includes Detroit Rock City, Sweet Home Alabama, Up in the Air, The Perks of Being a Wallflower and will also be seen in Adam McKay's upcoming film Don't Look Up.

She has also appeared in several popular series/sitcoms such as Two and a Half Men, Castle Rock and many more. Lynskey will be seen as the adult version of Shauna Sadecki in Showtime's Yellowjackets.

Samantha Hanratty and Christina Ricci as Misty Quigley

Samantha 'Sammi' Hanratty is an American actress best known for her roles in An American Girl: Chrissa Stands Strong and The Greening of Whitney Brown. Hanratty will be portraying the role of a young Misty Quigley in Showtime's upcoming series Yellowjackets.

American actress Christina Ricci is known for her unconventional characters in films like The Addams Family, where she portrayed the role of Wednesday Addams. Her extensive filmography includes Casper, Sleepy Hollow, Prozac Nation, The Smurfs 2 and many others.

She has also appeared in series such as Grey's Anatomy, Pan Am, The Lizzie Borden Chronicles and Z: The Beginning of Everything. Ricci will be seen portraying the role of adult Misty Quigley in Showtime's upcoming drama Yellowjackets.

The cast of Yellowjackets also includes Ella Purnell, Steven Krueger and Warren Kole along with guest appearances by Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Keeya King, Kevin Alves, Jane Widdop, Alexa Barajas, Carlos Sanz, Rekha Sharma, Sarah Desjardins, Rukiya Bernard and many others.

The series is created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson. According to co-creator Ashley Lyle:

"Spoiler alert, not really a soccer show. But it it’s about how these girls were able to really work together as a group and then to see how that might really start to fall apart and shatter over the course of a season."

Watch the first season of Yellowjackets on Showtime streaming from 14 November 2021.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul