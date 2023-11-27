Yellowstone season 2 on CBS: Episode 7 recap 

In the heart-stopping seventh episode of Yellowstone Season 2, the Dutton family faces unprecedented challenges that threaten the very fabric of their iconic ranch. The episode titled "Resurrection Day" takes viewers on a rollercoaster of emotions. Dark secrets unravel, alliances are tested, and the relentless threat to Yellowstone intensifies.

Against the backdrop of Jamie's shocking actions and the revelation of the Becks' involvement in the ranch's troubles, the tension reaches new heights. This recap dives deep into the riveting events, from poignant family moments between John and Kayce to the harrowing attack on Beth, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown with the formidable Beck brothers.

Warning: Reader's discretion is advised. Spoilers ahead about the show.

Yellowstone Season 2 Episode 7: Resurrection Day recap

In "Resurrection Day," the Dutton family grapples with the aftermath of Jamie's shocking act of violence and the escalating threat posed by the Beck brothers. The episode delves into the emotional turmoil within the Dutton clan, with Kayce and John sharing a poignant moment at a familiar spot, reflecting on past losses.

Simultaneously, Beth faces a brutal attack at the hands of masked assailants, leading to a heart-wrenching confrontation. The episode not only explores themes of redemption and family bonds but also sets the stage for a vengeful reckoning with the menacing Becks.

As secrets unravel and alliances are tested, "Resurrection Day" stands out as a pivotal chapter, combining intense family drama with the relentless tension that defines the Yellowstone narrative.

Where to watch Yellowstone season 2?

Yellowstone Season 2 can be watched on the Paramount Network, which is the original network that airs the show. If you have a cable or satellite TV subscription that includes the Paramount Network, you can watch the episodes as they air or use the network's on-demand services.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, streaming platforms that offer Paramount Network content may have Yellowstone Season 2 available for viewing. Popular streaming services like Paramount+, which is the streaming service of ViacomCBS (the parent company of Paramount Network), might have the show in their library.

However, availability can vary by region and over time due to licensing agreements, so it's advisable to check the specific streaming services in your area.

What happened in Yellowstone Season 2?

In Yellowstone Season 2, the Dutton family faces escalating threats to their ranch, leading to intense confrontations and shocking revelations. John Dutton deals with numerous challenges, including political pressures and the emergence of formidable enemies like the Beck brothers, Malcolm and Teal.

The season explores the strained relationships within the Dutton family, with Jamie making controversial decisions and Kayce trying to find his place in the ranching world.

Expand Tweet

Beth faces personal and professional struggles, including a complicated relationship with Rip Wheeler. Meanwhile, the conflicts between the Duttons and their adversaries reach a boiling point, resulting in violent clashes and betrayals.

The intricate web of power dynamics, loyalty, and survival continues to unravel against the breathtaking backdrop of Montana's Yellowstone ranch. Season 2 is marked by its intense drama, intricate character developments, and a heightened sense of danger that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.