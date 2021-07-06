You are my Spring episode 2: Fans are most curious about what happened to Da-jeong's brother 

While Episode 1 of the Seo Hyun-jin and Kim Dong-wook starrer "You are my Spring" began on a riveting note, Episode 2 elevates it a tad bit higher.

Fans of director Jung Ji-hyun, who previously worked on Lee Min-ho's The King: Eternal Monarch, can already see his influence on the show, especially in the composition of scenes and cinematography.

In episode 2 of You are my Spring, the tension between the two male lead characters Young-do (Kim Dong-wook) and Chae Jun (Yoon Park) continues. In fact, Young-do told Da-jeong (Seo Hyun-jin) that she should not date Chae Jun.

Young-do is a psychologist who has very sharp observation skills. It is his gut feeling along with his skills that point him to the possibility of Chae Jun being a dangerous man. However, in episode 2 of You are my Spring, Da-jeong struggles to heed his warning.

In fact, Chae Jun's charm in You are my Spring, which is borderline stalkerish, seems to attract Da-jeong even more. She has a history of being in relationships with men who are toxic, and her streak seems to continue with this episode. Young-do, however, continues to look into the murder that took place in his office building before he had occupied it.

The show draws a visual connection between Chae Jun's actions and that of the murder. The thriller has already raised the expectations of fans. However, there are few things that they want answered as soon as possible.

Where is Da-jeong's younger brother in You are My Spring?

When Da-jeong was younger, her mother left their home with her younger brother. Da-jeong's mother wanted to escape the abuse of her husband. She decided to flee the moment he showed interest in assaulting and abusing their children as well.

However, the son is mysteriously absent from the premiere of You are My Spring. It is this son that fans are most curious about. As a child, Da-jeong was very protective of her brother. She would safeguard him against their father and also read him bedtime stories when her mother shielded him from most of the damage.

So fans are curious about the kind of dynamics the siblings share in the present. Could the bartender be the brother? He seemed to know her order and her preference. He also had a cheeky smile when he saw Da-jeong with a man.

What is up with the water leak in You are my Spring episode 2?

Another thing that the audiences are curious about is the water leak. Whenever the subject of water leak was broached, there was a dark cloud that loomed over. It hinted at the possibility of the leak being connected to something more evil as well.

There also seems to be a connection between the three of them from before now, which audiences believe will be dealt with in the upcoming episodes.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod