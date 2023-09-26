"You can see her hair sticking out": Taylor Swift popcorn machine claim sparks hilarious reactions online

A claim that American singer Taylor Swift left football tight end Travis Kelce's game in a popcorn cart has gone viral on the internet, sparking hilarious reactions online. On September 24, the 33-year-old personality was seen cheering Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs took over the Chicago Bears.

In the video that went viral over the internet, while crowds huddle behind a barrier, employees of Arrowhead Stadium are seen dragging a huge gray box decorated with a gigantic bag of popcorn down a corridor.

The theory emerged after Swift, who was earlier spotted with Kelce's mom while enjoying the match, was seen with the sportsman walking out of the locker room area. However, people are not aware of how she got from the suite to the stadium bowels without being seen.

The video of Taylor Swift allegedly using a popcorn machine while leaving Travis Kelce's game sparked hilarious reactions online, as the X users commented:

X users react to Taylor Swift popcorn machine claim

After the claim that Taylor Swift used to popcorn machine cart to leave the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears claim went viral, X users reacted hilariously. Several users shared memes and GIFs to express their reaction to the news while labeling her "super smart" for the move.

Others said that the idea of using a popcorn cart was such a Taylor move and called her the new "Queen of Pop."

Romantic rumors about the duo began swirling after Travis Kelce admitted on the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast that he had tried to hit on Taylor Swift.

"I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings."

He added that he felt "butthurt" when he was not able to gift her a handmade bracelet.