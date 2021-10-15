'You' Season 3 full cast list: Meet Penn Badgley, Victoria Pedretti, and others from Netflix thriller

Netflix's popular thriller series, You, is set to release its third season on October 15. The show is based on a psychological thriller book series by Caroline Kepnes of the same name and was picked up by Netflix for an adaptation.

Starring lonely boy Penn Badgley, the basic plotline of the show follows Joe Goldberg, a bookstore manager holding a toxic obsession with people he likes, to the point where he would remove any obstacle or person in his way.

The upcoming season of You picks off from last season's finale, with Joe and Love married and welcoming their son, Henry, in suburban California. But the same old Joe continues with his cycle of obsession with new love interest Natalie, the neighbor next door.

As viewers await the third installment of You, it's time to take a look at the cast.

'You' Season 3: Ensemble cast

The series was recently renewed for another season, before season 3, sending the psychological-thriller lovers into a frenzy.

The official synopsis for You Season 3 reads:

"In Season 3, Joe and Love, now married and raising their baby, have moved to the Northern California, where they’re surrounded by privileged people. Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness. Could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door? But the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who’s wise to your tricks?"

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg

Former Gossip Girl star Penn Badgley is an American actor and musician. He has starred in many films such as The Stepfather, Easy A, Margin Call, Greetings from Tim Buckley, and The Paper Store, besides the TV drama he's known for. Badgley is all set to return as stalker Joe Goldberg for Netflix's latest season for You.

Victoria Pedretti as Love Quinn

American actress Victoria Pedretti is well known for her roles in Netflix's anthology series The Haunting. She has also appeared in the Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and starred as Katherine in the biographical-drama film Shirley. Pedretti will be seen reprising her role as Love Quinn in You's Season 3.

Michaela McManus as Natalie Engler

Michaela McManus is best known for her portrayals of Lindsey Strauss on One Tree Hill, A.D.A. Kim Greylek on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Grace Karn on the NBC drama Aquarius. She will be seen in a recurring role as Joe's latest love interest in You's Season 3.

Shalita Grant as Sherry Conrad

Shalita Grant is an American actress best known for her role as NCIS Special Agent Sonja Percy on NCIS: New Orleans. She is also known for her roles on Mercy Street, Santa Clarita Diet, Search Party and will be joining the cast of Netflix's thriller series, You as Sherry Conrad for its third installment.

The series will be introducing few more members to its cast, including Travis Van Winkle, Saffron Burrows, Tati Gabrielle, Dylan Arnold, and many more. The series is developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble along with Warner Bros. Television as the production house.

You Season 3 will release on October 15 and will be available for streaming at 12:30 PM (IST) globally on Netflix.

