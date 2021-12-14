'Young Rock' season 2 cast list: Johnson returns once before the new season

Young Rock took an unfamiliar approach in the sitcom world with its unique narrative of Dwayne Johnson's (played by himself) future campaign for president of the United States in 2032 while looking back at his past and upbringing in a comical way.

Young Rock covers landmark moments in Johnson's life, from his upbringing around wrestlers in his family to his high school struggles and his time with the ball, playing for the University of Miami.

Young Rock's narrative style resonates with viewers as Dwayne Johnson, in 2032, retells his tale in forms of archival footage and interviews, and viewers get a glimpse at what growing up as The Rock would've looked like.

After a great first season, Young Rock is set to return for season 2. But before that, there is another special that should be a Christmas treat for sitcom lovers.

'Young Rock' season 2 possible story and release date

Young Rock is set to return for a second season in 2022. The confirmed date so far is March 15, 2022. The season is likely to pick up from the cliffhanger from season 1 where Dwayne's fate is decided in the US presidential elections.

However, it is unlikely that he will become the president at the beginning of the second season as that cuts out on the length of the story and there is still a lot to explore in the legendary wrestler's career.

It has been confirmed that next season of Young Rock will depict Rock's time in WWE, so for hardcore wrestling fans, that will be a treat.

WWE @WWE Congratulations @TheRock on Season 2 of #YoungRock aka the most ELECTRIFYING season in ALL of television! ⚡️ Congratulations @TheRock on Season 2 of #YoungRock aka the most ELECTRIFYING season in ALL of television! ⚡️ https://t.co/sb17VUrM0h

Young Rock Season 2 cast list

Young Rock's next season will have the familiar cast return to screens, with Dwayne Johnson repising his role as The Rock from the future timeline of 2032.

Other versions of The Rock from different timelines are also set to return, with Adrian Groulx playing the role of ten-year-old Dwayne, and Bradley Constant will continue to play the teenage version of The Rock. Uli Latukefu will also return to play the young adult version of Johnson.

Stacey Leilua, Joseph Lee Anderson and Ana Tuisila are also set to return in their supporting roles in Young Rock Season 2.

'Young Rock' special holiday episode

411 Wrestling @411wrestling #TheRock 411mania.com/movies/first-s… Young Rock will return with a holiday special this week, and the first stills show of its titular star looking very Tiny Tim-ish., #YoungRock Young Rock will return with a holiday special this week, and the first stills show of its titular star looking very Tiny Tim-ish., #YoungRock #TheRock 411mania.com/movies/first-s… https://t.co/tsUwUNKlhJ

Fans of Young Rock will be delighted to hear that the show will return for one special episode on December 15, 2021 before season 2.

Dwayne Johnson's photos from the set see him in a vintage hat and a crutch. There has been no confirmation about this episode's plot, but it will most likely be a light-hearted Christmas special that will not deal with the main plot directly.

Stay tuned for more updates on Young Rock.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia