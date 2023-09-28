Young Sheldon Actor gives a major update on Season 7 release date

Young Sheldon is a beloved American sitcom, and fans are eagerly awaiting the release of season 7. When a fan asked her about the season 7 update, Raegan Revord, who plays the character of Missy, mentioned on her Instagram page that the release of season 7 depends on the ongoing WGA SAG-AFTRA strike

Based on this, viewers can expect season 7 to return in the fall of 2024.

Raegan Revord about Young Sheldon Season 7 on her Instagram Profile (@raeganrevord/Sportskeeda)

The last episode of Young Sheldon season 6 aired on May 18, 2023, on CBS. Missy Cooper, played by Raegan Revord, is Sheldon's twin sister and contrasts with her brother as she is charming, amicable, and humorous. Season 6 of the show ended with a bang, and the Sheldon family is currently enjoying their much-needed summer break after many twists and turns in their lives.

However, the ongoing WGA SAG-AFTRA strike has created a barrier to the release of Season 7. As a recap, the final episode of Young Sheldon season 6 episode 22 titled “A Tornado, a 10-Hour Flight, and a Darn Fine Ring” synopsis by CBS reads:

"Sheldon and Mary head to Germany while the rest of the Cooper family braves a tornado that is heading straight for Medford."

Young Sheldon season 7 Updates: The Most Expected Release

The WGA SAG-AFTRA strike is a historical strike in the film industry where writers are demanding a living wage and refusing the use of AI in writing. While a tentative agreement has been reached between the two parties, it has not been officially documented, and the writers have not yet returned to work.

Hollywood is suffering from a shortage of creativity as a result of this strike, which has caused several American TV episodes, series, and movies to be delayed or canceled since there aren't enough writers. Raegan Revord confirmed on her Instagram page that season 7 of the show will return after the strike ends. It's possible that viewers may see satisfactory solutions to the Sheldon family's issues when the show returns in the autumn of 2024.

The lengthy wait might provide problems, though, since viewers might forget the plot points and their interest might start to wane. In addition, since CBS has not ruled out the potential of a season 8, a mid-season return could complicate the plot if season 7 serves as the series finale.

Season 8 conversations, according to executive producer Steve Holland on TVline, are still up in the air:

"Those are questions we can’t even answer; we’d just be speculating. So we certainly have a plan in place for where we’re aiming to go next season, with some understanding and some flexibility, that this may or may not be the end.”

Raegan Revord as Missy in Young Sheldon

Missy, played by Raegan Revord, is a prominent character in Young Sheldon. She is known for her bratty nature, always vying for her parents' attention. Despite her differences with Sheldon, she supports him when he feels down.

Missy is not as academically inclined as Sheldon and enjoys watching TV shows such as ALF, DuckTales, and Looney Tunes. In Season 6, Missy undergoes various experiences, including connecting with Mandy, facing judgment at church, and working at a comic store, which makes Sheldon jealous. She also navigates relationship issues, witnesses family conflicts, and embarks on a rebellious streak under Tonya's influence.

With much happening and more to come in Young Sheldon's life, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Young Sheldon season 7.