'Young Sheldon' Season 5 guest cast list: Meet Dan Byrd and others from CBS series

Young Sheldon is back. The hit CBS series has been entertaining viewers for a while and now returns with its fifth season. Created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, the comedy family drama is a spin-off prequel to the popular sitcom The Big Bang Theory.

Young Sheldon revolves around the early years of Sheldon Cooper and how he sees the world differently from the rest of his friends and family.

Meet the guest stars of Young Sheldon Season 5

1) Andrew Patrick Ralston

The upcoming season will see a new addition to the cast. Andrew Patrick Ralston will appear as the guest actor playing Pastor Steve. Recently starring in thriller series Gaslit as Chennault, Ralston has featured in multiple well-known projects, including Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Lethal Weapon and The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story.

2) Dan Byrd

In the second episode (titled Snoopin' Around and the Wonder Twins of Atheism) of Young Sheldon Season 5, Dan Byrd will appear as Pastor Rob. According to the synopsis, he will be grilled about the Bible by Missy Cooper.

Byrd is best known for his roles in Hilary Duff’s A Cinderella Story, Easy A, The Hills Have Eyes and Norman and Cougar Town.

3) Anthony M. Bertram

The third episode, Potential Energy and Hooch on a Park Bench, will star Anthony M. Bertram as Officer Smith. The actor is known for minor roles in numerous shows and films like Modern Love, Grey’s Anatomy and The Millers among others.

Young Sheldon regular cast members

Fans of the hit sitcom must be familiar with the show's regular stars. The titular character is played by Iain Armitage. He plays the child version of Sheldon Cooper from The Big Bang Theory.

His twin sister Missy Cooper is played by Zoe Perry and brother Georgie Jr. by Montana Jordan. Their parents’ roles are portrayed by Zoe Perry (as Mary Cooper) and Lance Barber (as George Cooper). Veteran actress Annie Potts plays Sheldon’s grandmother aka Meemaw.

The official synopsis of Young Sheldon reads:

“For young Sheldon Cooper, it isn't easy growing up in East Texas. Being a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and science isn't always helpful in a land where church and football are king. And while the vulnerable, gifted and somewhat naïve Sheldon deals with the world, his very normal family must find a way to deal with him.”

Young Sheldon Season 5 is all set to air the latest episodes from Thursday, October 7 at 8.00 p.m. (ET) on CBS and Paramount Plus.

Edited by Danyal Arabi