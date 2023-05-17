Young Sheldon season 6 episode 22 (finale): Air time, release date, plot, and more details explored

The season finale of Young Sheldon will air on CBS on Thursday, May 18, at 9:00 pm EST. This season has been filled with major Cooper family drama and just seems to have no end.

The ongoing installment of the show saw Sheldon becoming a resident adviser at a college dorm and his parents George and Mary getting full-time jobs. Georgie unexpectedly became a father while Missy was facing her own problems in school.

Young Sheldon stars Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, Annie Potts, Matt Hobby, Wyatt McClure, and Emily Osment. A number of faces even appear in recurring and guest roles.

Young Sheldon season 6 episode 22: Sheldon goes to Germany

The upcoming episode of the show, A Tornado, a 10-Hour Flight, and a Darn Fine Ring, is directed by Alex Reid and written by Steve Molaro, Jeremy Howe, Nadiya Chettiar, Steve Holland, Connor Kilpatrick, and Ben Slaughter.

Its official synopsis reads as:

"Mand surprises Georgie with a spa weekend; Sheldon prepares for his summer in Germany. Sheldon and Mary head to Germany while the rest of the Cooper family braves a tornado that is heading straight for Medford."

From the above clip and synopsis, we learn that Mandy will surprise George with a spa weekend. The couple suddenly became parents after the former suffered an unexpected pregnancy. Sheldon is preparing for life in Germany by trying out cuisines from the European nation.

Sheldon and his mother Mary will also travel to Germany via a 10-hour flight but the rest of the Cooper family might get into some trouble as a terrifying tornado is moving towards their home.

What happened in the previous episode of Young Sheldon?

The previous episode of the show, German for Beginners and a Crazy Old Man with a Bat, was directed by Nikki Lorre and written by Steve Molaro, Jeremy Howe, Connor Kilpatrick, Steve Holland, Nadiya Chettiar, and Marie Cheng. The May 11 episode's synopsis read as:

"The gambling room gets broken into; Sheldon wants to study abroad; Missy makes a new friend."

What is Young Sheldon about?

Created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, the show is a spinoff/prequel of the hit sitcom The Big Bang Theory. It showcases the life and adventures of a young version of the genius Sheldon Cooper. While Jim Parsons, who played Sheldon in The Big Bang Theory never makes an onscreen appearance, he is its official narrator.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the show's official synopsis reads as:

"For young Sheldon Cooper, it isn't easy growing up in East Texas. Being a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and science isn't always helpful in a land where church and football are king."

It continues:

"And while the vulnerable, gifted and somewhat naive Sheldon deals with the world, his very normal family must find a way to deal with him. His father, George, is struggling to find his way as a high school football coach and as father to a boy he doesn't understand. Sheldon's mother, Mary, fiercely protects and nurtures her son."

Executive producers of the show are Steven Molaro, Jim Parsons, Todd Spiewak, Chuck Lorre, Steve Holland, and Jon Favreau.

