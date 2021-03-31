YouTube disables the dislike counter and gets slammed by creators

In a highly controversial move, YouTube has announced that they are conducting an experiment where dislikes won't be shown on a video.

The platform has touted the move as being "creator-friendly" and an attempt to curb targeted dislike campaigns. But the change isn't being widely accepted by the creators YouTube is apparently trying to protect.

Multiple notable community members like Jackseptceye and Cr1TiKaL called out the move as half-baked and poked holes in YouTube's logic.

YouTube gets panned for disabling the dislike counter

👍👎 In response to creator feedback around well-being and targeted dislike campaigns, we're testing a few new designs that don't show the public dislike count. If you're part of this small experiment, you might spot one of these designs in the coming weeks (example below!). pic.twitter.com/aemrIcnrbx — YouTube (@YouTube) March 30, 2021

In a statement posted by YouTube, executives of the video hosting and live streaming platform decided to "test a few new designs that don't show the public dislike count" with an illustrated example.

While the dislike button is still available to all users, the number of dislikes a video gets is invisible to the public.

Creators, you'll still be able to see the exact number of likes and dislikes in YouTube Studio. For viewers, if you're in the experiment, you can still like or dislike a video to share feedback with creators and help tune the recommendations you see on YouTube. — YouTube (@YouTube) March 30, 2021

Creators of all types and viewers on the platform have been vocal about their disapproval of this change.

What about content that is objectively bad and harmful to people? Like scams etc? — Jacksepticeye (@Jack_Septic_Eye) March 30, 2021

Scam channels just got a huge boner from this change. Hiding dislikes will make it harder for people to know if a video is promoting a scam https://t.co/pqELlZGzuN — Charlie (@MoistCr1TiKaL) March 30, 2021

Really weird change



>No creator asked for this



>Big companies probably asked for this because of previous dislike bombings (i.e Infinite Warfare trailer, most of the stuff YouTube puts out themselves)



>Dislikes now only serve the algorithm https://t.co/tIoeqSvsSU — rabbidluigi | BlackLivesMatter (@rabbidluigi) March 30, 2021

This combined with YouTube shorts is actually abysmal. Bad enough creators can just recycle tiktoks and take the algorithm. Now people who post actual misleading and clickbait content won’t have the proper like to dislike ratio show. Guess this is also for YT rewind 2021 https://t.co/fedjvb2fK6 — HollowGraphic (@HollowGraphicY1) March 31, 2021

The move has been criticized as one that only benefits the YouTube algorithm. With a visual indicator of the video's legitimacy being removed, scam channels and reuploads will become more difficult to identify.

the problem with websites that don't have dislike buttons is it's harder for people to get an idea of what's good and what's bad. like if twitter had a dislike button, you guys could see how much everybody hates this — Drew Gooden (@drewisgooden) March 30, 2021

This would be like Amazon hiding negative reviews.. Bezos explained why they didn’t do that and I think it applies here too.



If people choose to spend their time on content, likes/dislikes can help them make informed decisions on which pieces are most worth their time. — MYSTIC7 (@MYSTIC7) March 30, 2021

What would be FAR MORE helpful than this LAZY attempt to address a larger issue would be for you guys to actually ENFORCE RULES with Bans/Suspensions against Channels that falsely DMCA others. Not this.

There needs to be real consequences for THAT, not cover-ups for Dislikes! 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/wLl0VDlVFR — Joe Vargas (@AngryJoeShow) March 30, 2021

Moreover, the actual changes that creators have been pleading for have been ignored for years now.

Content creators and consumers have been asking for a better copyright system, protection against false DMCA claims, and steps to prevent other channels from re-uploading content without permission.

The universal criticism is evident as the entirety of Twitter is up in arms to protest against this move.

This reminds me of the time YouTube Rewind was so horrible bad that they DISABLED THE DISLIKE BUTTON BECAUSE IT HAD SO MANY DISLIKES https://t.co/UnhHASDPNx — Sir Fiddler (@Papa_Fiddler) March 30, 2021

Oh no no no no no! I do not like that idea coming from YouTube. Why remove the dislike count? That doesn't make any sense at all and the reason we need the dislike counter because we need feedback from viewers who believe that they don't like it with reasons. https://t.co/k6fZoceM4m — Crispy Toast (@CrispyToastYT) March 30, 2021

Another successful day of shoving their heads into the sand and ignoring the legitimate issues on the platform!



YouTube disabling public viewing of how many dislikes a video has in an effort to prevent "targeted dislike campaigns".



Does a video just suck? No, it's all targeted. https://t.co/0Ah3CkBtcv — The Juju Hype House (@UrinatingTree) March 30, 2021

Youtube never got over that 2018 rewind. Now it has 2.3million likes. People loved it! pic.twitter.com/ShIaB529YW — LonelyGoomba (@LonelyGoomba) March 30, 2021

YEAH, THIS! Can you imagine after this YouTube change all the Free-Energy videos would only have LIKEs on them? Viewers need to see how many people also dislike garbage content! — Mehdi Sadaghdar (@ElectroBOOMGuy) March 30, 2021

The change is only visible to a few people on the platform, with the potential to be canceled if the opposition against it is substantial.

