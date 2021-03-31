YouTube disables the dislike counter and gets slammed by creators

In a highly controversial move, YouTube has announced that they are conducting an experiment where dislikes won't be shown on a video.
The platform has touted the move as being "creator-friendly" and an attempt to curb targeted dislike campaigns. But the change isn't being widely accepted by the creators YouTube is apparently trying to protect.
Multiple notable community members like Jackseptceye and Cr1TiKaL called out the move as half-baked and poked holes in YouTube's logic.
YouTube gets panned for disabling the dislike counter
In a statement posted by YouTube, executives of the video hosting and live streaming platform decided to "test a few new designs that don't show the public dislike count" with an illustrated example.
While the dislike button is still available to all users, the number of dislikes a video gets is invisible to the public.
Creators of all types and viewers on the platform have been vocal about their disapproval of this change.
The move has been criticized as one that only benefits the YouTube algorithm. With a visual indicator of the video's legitimacy being removed, scam channels and reuploads will become more difficult to identify.
Moreover, the actual changes that creators have been pleading for have been ignored for years now.
Content creators and consumers have been asking for a better copyright system, protection against false DMCA claims, and steps to prevent other channels from re-uploading content without permission.
The universal criticism is evident as the entirety of Twitter is up in arms to protest against this move.
The change is only visible to a few people on the platform, with the potential to be canceled if the opposition against it is substantial.
