YouTuber turns Pokimane getting Rickrolled into a song, and the Internet can't get enough of it

In one of her streams, Imane "Pokimane" Anys clicked on a link and ended up getting "Rickrolled." Pokimane, being her usual self, ended up screaming.

"Rickrolling" takes place when a person clicks on an internet link and Rick Astley's popular song "Never Gonna Give You Up" starts playing.

Pokimane gets Rickrolled

One fan clipped the video and altered the pitch of the audio to the extent that it looked like Pokimane was screaming in tune with the song. Viewer discretion is advised because the video contains a lot of screaming.

The entire incident was very funny. The internet definitely can't get enough of it.

Image via YouTube ( CockRoach69 )

It is evident from the comments section on the video that fans enjoyed it.

Another user mockingly said that she set a world record for scream-singing.

Everyone who's seen this video has probably been Rickrolled at some point in time. A few users thought Pokimane would be singing the song.

Well, she did sing, but she didn't follow the lyrics. It definitely wasn't sung the way people expect a song to be sung.

Many users also commented that they were having a hard day, and this video made the day better for them.

After watching videos like this, it's clear that Pokimane has a very creative fan base. With Pokimane involved, every situation is bound to be funny in a positive way.